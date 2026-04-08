C2FO Claims Top IFC Award in Lisbon as Global Funding Surpasses Half-Trillion-Dollar Milestone

LISBON, Portugal, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 9th Global Trade Partners Meeting, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) named C2FO the Best Supply Chain Trade Partner for 2026. This honor arrives as C2FO surpasses half a trillion dollars in cumulative funding to businesses worldwide since its founding.

These milestones highlight a global shift in corporate finance. As traditional debt becomes more expensive and harder to access, businesses choose "cash flow autonomy" by using unpaid invoices to fund growth rather than taking on new loans.

C2FO was the sole platform provider recognized by the IFC this year. This distinction is backed by massive operational reach:

Half a Trillion Funded: Delivered to global suppliers since founding with zero credit loss.

Delivered to global suppliers since founding with zero credit loss. 1 Million+ Businesses: Serving companies across more than 180 countries and territories.

"Winning this IFC award just as we surpassed the half-trillion-dollar mark validates our mission," said Colin Sharp, CSO at C2FO. "The 'cost of waiting' to get paid is a huge burden for many firms. We're providing the means to bypass debt and reinvest their own earned money immediately."

The IFC honor specifically highlighted C2FO's success in bridging the "financing gap" in emerging markets. C2FO delivered on this commitment with the launch of CycleFlow powered by C2FO in Nigeria on April 2.

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) account for 80 percent of employment in Nigeria, but they often face challenges when trying to secure working capital. CycleFlow changes this by enabling smaller suppliers to convert sales into cash without collateral or complex credit histories. It is a move designed to level the playing field in Africa's largest economy.

With high interest rates weighing on CFOs globally, C2FO's model offers a direct exit ramp from traditional borrowing:

Control : Suppliers set their own discount rates based on their margin needs.

: Suppliers set their own discount rates based on their margin needs. Speed: Cash typically arrives within 24 to 48 hours.

Cash typically arrives within 24 to 48 hours. Resilience: Buyers strengthen their supply chains without taking on new credit risk.

"Leading companies aren't waiting on banks anymore," said Alexander "Sandy" Kemper, founder and CEO of Kansas City-based C2FO. "They're realizing that their receivables are their best source of capital."

About C2FO:

C2FO is the world's platform for working capital. We deliver a future where every company has the capital it needs to grow. Learn more at C2FO.com.

Media Contact:

Ena Do | [email protected]

SOURCE C2FO