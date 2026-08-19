C2FO Named Among CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies for a Second Consecutive Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C2FO, the world's largest platform for working capital, today announced it has been named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list, produced in partnership with global research firm Statista. This marks the second consecutive year the company has earned the recognition.

For enterprises across Western Europe, the timing is notable. Persistently high financing costs, energy-driven cost pressure, and ongoing supply chain realignment have pushed corporate treasury teams to look for liquidity inside their own operations rather than through additional borrowing. C2FO's marketplace model which connects buyers, suppliers, and financial institutions to unlock cash already tied up in approved invoices, has positioned the company as part of that shift for enterprises operating across the region.

Since its founding in 2008, C2FO has delivered more than $525 billion in on-demand working capital to businesses in more than 100 countries including markets throughout Western Europe, with zero credit losses. The platform's patented Name Your Rate® technology lets enterprise buyers use surplus cash to fund early supplier payment at a self-directed rate, while suppliers gain fast, collateral-free access to liquidity without taking on new debt.

"For enterprises across Europe, working capital tied up in approved invoices shouldn't sit idle while businesses look elsewhere for financing. This recognition reflects the growing role technology-enabled liquidity is playing for finance teams navigating a difficult rate environment," said Mark Thomas, Chief Operations Officer EMEA, C2FO.

The CNBC honor follows C2FO's recent inclusion among Finance Chief's Top 10 Cash Management Platforms, which recognized the company's approach to giving enterprise treasury teams direct, real-time control over invoice-based liquidity. C2FO continues to expand its presence across Europe, helping enterprises strengthen supplier relationships, improve liquidity, and navigate an increasingly complex economic environment.

Learn more at www.c2fo.com.

About C2FO

C2FO is the global leader in on-demand working capital solutions, helping businesses improve liquidity through a marketplace that connects enterprise buyers with their suppliers. Through its patented Name Your Rate® technology, C2FO enables suppliers to receive payment earlier while allowing buyers to optimize returns on available cash.

Media Contact: Ena Do, Brand Communications, C2FO [email protected]