C2MS and Lockton Redefine Construction Safety by Turning Performance into Insurable Advantage

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C2MS and Lockton today announced a category-defining partnership that fundamentally changes how construction safety is executed, measured, and rewarded. Together, the companies are introducing a new operating model where safety performance is no longer a cost center—but a competitive, insurable advantage.

At the core of the partnership is Safety Armor, C2MS's construction-focused safety management system engineered to convert real-world safety execution into auditable data, defensible risk profiles, and improved insurance outcomes. Paired with Lockton's industry-leading risk control and insurance placement expertise, Safety Armor closes the long-standing gap between jobsite safety and the insurance marketplace.

"For decades, construction companies have invested heavily in safety with little direct recognition from insurers," said Scott Wuestner, Founder and CEO of C2MS. "This partnership breaks that cycle. We are turning safety execution into proof—and proof into leverage."

From Paper Programs to Insurable Proof

Unlike traditional safety software and disconnected file systems, Safety Armor delivers a true system of systems built specifically for construction operations. The platform integrates documentation, corrective action management, performance analytics, and real-time dashboards into a single operational backbone—dramatically reducing administrative burden while increasing accountability.

Key differentiators include:

Real-time and longitudinal visibility into safety performance, including trailing 12-month and five-year metrics

into safety performance, including trailing 12-month and five-year metrics Connected logic and intuitive workflows that eliminate hundreds of hours of manual safety administration

that eliminate hundreds of hours of manual safety administration Standardized CAPA and documentation management designed for audit, defense, and underwriting scrutiny

, with enterprise scalability and next-generation AI capabilities, construction companies, because of Safety Armor's structured data will be able to assess and predict the next accident or incident prior to it happening. Developed on Smartsheet, the Intelligent Work Platform, and leveraging enterprise-level scalability and advanced AI capabilities, Safety Armor's structured data enables construction companies to assess and predict potential accidents or incidents before they occur.

Safety That Underwriters Can Trust

Through the partnership, Lockton's Risk Control team is embedded directly into Safety Armor implementations, providing hands-on support, training, and continuous monitoring. This alignment ensures safety performance is not only executed—but recognized, validated, and positioned effectively in the insurance market.

"This is about doing what is right," said Chris DiCarlo, Vice President of Lockton. "We invest upfront to support your safety program. When safety performance is measurable, consistent, and defensible, it not only enhances the underwriting conversation for better policy and pricing but also transforms the culture of your organization. Ultimately, you want a team focused on safety, ensuring your workforce can return home to their families. This partnership gives construction firms the edge to outperform their competition in both people and costs."

Clients also benefit from:

Direct access to Lockton's Risk Control professionals

Dedicated compliance reporting and claims support

A clear connection between safety execution and insurance placement outcomes

Preferred pricing for Safety Armor when insurance is placed through Lockton

A New Standard for Construction Safety

The C2MS–Lockton partnership signals a shift away from reactive safety programs and toward data-driven, performance-backed risk strategies. For construction firms, this means fewer blind spots, stronger negotiating power with carriers, and a safety program that finally delivers measurable financial return.

"This isn't incremental improvement," added Scott Wuestner, "It's a reset of how safety, risk, and insurance work together in construction."

About C2MS

C2MS delivers tailored construction management solutions utilizing Smartsheet, a leading intelligent work management platform. Our offerings include Safety Armor, dedicated to construction safety management, and Centurion, focused on comprehensive construction management. C2MS is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business.

About Lockton

Lockton is the world's largest privately held, independent insurance brokerage, delivering innovative risk management and insurance solutions globally.

