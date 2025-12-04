C2MS's Safety Armor set to leverage generative and agentic AI from Smartsheet

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Construction Management Solutions (C2MS) and its comprehensive construction safety management system, Safety Armor, are poised to take a major leap forward by leveraging Smartsheet's latest generative and agentic AI capabilities. These advancements will drive measurable improvements in worker safety, operational efficiency, and predictive risk management.

Scott Wuestner, Founder and CEO of C2MS stated, "With Smartsheet's advances in AI, Safety Armor will be able to use our significant structured safety data to generate insights not available in the industry today. Our goal is to help companies anticipate risk and implement predictive safety measures by using AI to analyze signals across the entire safety ecosystem."

Smartsheet, the Intelligent Work Management Platform that unites people, data and AI, serves as the foundation of Safety Armor. C2MS built Safety Armor natively on Smartsheet so construction companies can extend their software investment beyond safety into broader operational excellence.

Scott Strubel, Head of Americas Partner Organization at Smartsheet, added, "By using C2MS' Safety Armor and Smartsheet, organizations can manage complex safety projects across the organizations with greater speed, reduced risk and stronger business outcomes."

About C2MS

C2MS delivers tailored construction management solutions utilizing Smartsheet, a leading intelligent work management platform. Our offerings include Safety Armor, dedicated to construction safety management, and Centurion, focused on comprehensive construction management. C2MS is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business.

