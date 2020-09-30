C2P Advisory Group Rebrands to Clarity Insurance Marketing and Announces New Leadership to the Team

CLEVELAND, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C2P Advisory Group, a best interest-focused insurance marketing organization, announces today its rebrand to Clarity Insurance Marketing, a name more reflective of the values, offerings and mission of the organization. As part of the new direction of the company, industry veterans Brian Mann and Kalem Mackey, CFP® have joined the team in leadership roles.

Clarity Insurance Marketing is dedicated to 'clarifying' the role of fixed insurance products as part of a holistic financial plan and the processes required in order to deliver a transparent, best interest experience for the client. Its mission is to help both leading advisors in the insurance industry as well as those new to insurance and/or independence to understand fixed insurance and in what scenarios the products may or may not work in an overall retirement plan. The company has an award-winning five-layer annuity screening process to help identify the appropriate product for an individual client's situation, as well as a best interest process for advisors to follow that documents the recommendations they're delivering to a client, and why.

"As part of our continued focus on helping advisors adopt best interest standards, we are excited to announce industry veterans Brian Mann and Kalem Mackey to lead the IMO forward," said Jason L Smith founder and CEO of C2P Enterprises, which is comprised of the IMO, Clarity Insurance Marketing, an institutional RIA, Valor Capital Management, a retail RIA, Prosperity Capital Advisors, and an advisor training company, Clarity 2 Prosperity. "Clarity Insurance Marketing is uniquely positioned as both an independent brand and as part of the collective service offerings for holistic financial advisors. We're excited to add the experience and forward-thinking perspectives of Brian and Kalem to the team."

Mann joins as the President and CEO of Clarity Insurance Marketing, as well as the Chief Distribution Officer of C2P Enterprises. Mackey joins as Executive Vice President of Clarity Insurance Marketing.

"Clarity Insurance Marketing has been on the leading edge of IMO capabilities since opening its doors nearly a decade ago. I'm excited to join the leadership team and share with the industry the amazing resources that are currently available, but to also continue with the mission of innovation and advancement of resources to help advisors serve in their clients' best interest," said Mann. "In a world that transitioned to a virtual marketplace overnight, I'm ecstatic that Clarity already had the capabilities in place to help advisors not only survive but thrive in our ever-changing industry."

Mann joins the team with more than 25 years of experience. He is the founder and CEO of Elite Advisory Group, a wealth management firm located in Huntington Beach, Cal. Previously, he founded a successful IMO that he grew to become an industry-leading firm, before a merger in 2008 and eventually selling his interest in the company in 2014. Mann is a past Chairman of the Board for National Association for Fixed Annuities (NAFA) and has mentored and coached other advisors throughout his career on how to build a successful business.

"I was impressed with the best interest standards that Clarity had in place, enabling advisors to identify and document their recommendations as it related to insurance products," said Mackey. "In an industry that is radically moving toward best interest standards from both a national and state level, Clarity is well ahead of the pack in helping advisors meet these requirements. This is the first IMO I've seen that puts the client's interest first, then the advisors, ahead of their own. The right partner in this space is essential to ongoing success, and I think Clarity has done an excellent job of simplifying and improving the financial planning process for advisors and consumers alike."

Mackey joins the team with nearly two decades of industry experience, working alongside Mann for the majority of his career. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and has served as a financial advisor, insurance wholesaler and sales manager in previous positions. He frequently speaks at industry events, training advisors on how to master various financial planning strategies. He is a partner and president of wealth management firm Elite Advisory Group and was instrumental in the growth of the IMO that Mann initially founded.

The unified goal of Clarity is to continue to build upon its established platform and processes to ensure affiliated advisors have an abundance of resources to grow their companies, both traditionally and virtually, while becoming successful business owners. The company is committed to enhancing resources for advisors at every level of career, from start-up to succession, as well as delivering innovative marketing solutions to help advisors stand apart from the competition in their communities.

About Clarity Insurance Marketing

Clarity Insurance Marketing (Clarity) is a best interest-focused insurance marketing organization (IMO) that facilitates advanced product screening, selection and support for all lines of fixed insurance products, such as fixed and indexed annuities, single premium and traditional life insurance and asset-based long-term care products. It works to create efficient back-office support and quality service standards to help advisors issue new business quickly, accurately and effectively. Clarity is dedicated to the implementation of best interest practices for the use of its insurance products—effectively mitigating risk for institutions, their advisors, and ultimately American families nationwide through sophisticated case design, product selection and implementation of insurance solutions as financial planning tools. For more information, visit www.ClarityInsuranceMarketing.com or call (844) 381-4115.

About C2P Enterprise

C2P Enterprises consists of four individual companies that share one vision: improving the lives of American families through holistic financial planning. Prosperity Capital Advisors is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) that provides financial planning and holistic wealth management solutions to investment advisors and clients nationwide. Valor Capital Management is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser operating as a portfolio strategist and turnkey asset management program. Clarity Insurance Marketing is a best interest-focused insurance marketing organization that facilitates product screening, selection and support for all lines of fixed insurance products. Clarity 2 Prosperity is a financial training, coaching and IP development organization committed to simplifying the financial planning process for financial advisors while helping them to understand best practices for integrating investment and insurance solutions in a single, holistic plan. Collectively, these organizations provide advisors the training, resources, products and tools to successfully grow their independent advisory firm while serving in the best interest of each of their clients. For more information, visit www.C2PEnterprises.com.

