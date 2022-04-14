C3 Industries Appoints Valay Shah as Chief Financial Officer

Partner from Apollo Global Management joins C3 team to oversee corporate development in latest growth phase

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3"), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company with headquarters in Ann Arbor, MI, today announced the appointment of Valay Shah as chief financial officer. Shah will oversee C3's corporate development, mergers & acquisitions, and investor relations functions while leading the company's finance, treasury and accounting departments.

Shah joins C3 with over 14 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, strategic finance, and capital markets. Throughout his career, Shah has specialized in the sourcing, execution and management of investments across several highly regulated and consumer-oriented sectors. Prior to C3, Shah was a partner at Apollo Global Management, where he executed an array of investments into such global, diverse businesses as AMC Theatres, Cimpress, Norwegian Cruise Line and WR Grace. Shah also played an instrumental role in the formation of Venerable Holdings via its acquisition and carveout of Voya Financial's closed block variable annuity business.

"C3 is entering a key new phase of growth, thus requiring seasoned, knowledgeable leaders to forge a strategic path," said Vishal Rungta, co-founder and president of C3 Industries. "Valay has led multi-billion dollar investment funds and possesses the business acumen, drive and talent needed to bring C3 to its full potential. With his comprehensive leadership experience in private equity and a range of competitive industries, Valay will be an invaluable asset in ensuring C3's financial success. We are thrilled to welcome him to the C3 team."

"After years working in a broad range of industries throughout my private equity career, I look forward to applying my expertise to one of the fastest-growing industries in the country," said Shah. "Having the opportunity to transition into the cannabis space with an operator as established and forward-thinking as C3 is exciting. I look forward to hitting the ground running and scaling the company to new heights with this exceptional team."

Before C3 and Apollo, Shah began his career as an analyst in investment banking at Moelis & Company, where he first met and worked alongside C3 president, Vishal Rungta. There, he worked in a variety of M&A, capital markets and restructuring transactions. Shah holds a bachelor of arts in mathematics and economics with a concentration in finance from Claremont McKenna College. Additionally, he is a member of the Board of Associates of the Robert Day School of Economics and Finance at Claremont McKenna College.

