C3 Industries Opens "High Profile" Dispensary in Buchanan

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries, a premium cannabis producer and retailer, continues to expand its Michigan footprint and announced the July 15 opening of its new High Profile dispensary in Buchanan, Michigan. The dispensary, licensed for recreational sales, is located at 804 E. Front Street, about 65 miles southwest of Kalamazoo and five miles from the Indiana border. This is the fourth in a series of High Profile provisioning centers C3 Industries is slated to open in Michigan over the next 24 months.

The Buchanan High Profile store will carry a broad selection of award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Meds products, including flower, edibles, vaporizers, concentrates, topicals and tinctures from C3's cultivation and manufacturing facility located in Webberville, Mich. It also will sell a highly curated selection of products from third-party brands.

The dispensary will be open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., seven days a week and anticipates drawing customers from Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties, as well as northern Indiana. Customers will be able to visit the showroom and curbside pickup is available.

"Buchanan is the second High Profile store we've opened in West Michigan in the past 60 days, with the first located just north of Grand Rapids, in Grant," said Ankur Rungta, C3 Industries CEO. "We continue to see strong interest in our product offering, including for our award-winning Cloud Cover flower and concentrate lines. We believe Buchanan is an ideal location to deliver our approach of curated, high-quality products and a premium retail experience to local consumers and those traveling throughout southwest Michigan."

The High Profile Grant dispensary opened in mid May and has rapidly grown its recreational and medical customer base.

"The Grant dispensary is exceeding our expectations for adult use and medical customers," said Vishal Rungta, C3 Industries president. "We're attracting local customers as well as those heading north for summer getaways. July 4 weekend sales were exceptionally strong, and we anticipate this trend will continue."

The Grant and Buchanan High Profile dispensaries are hiring sales associates and bud tenders. Those interested should visit https://c3industries.breezy.hr/. Currently, C3 Industries employs nearly 100 people in Michigan between its cultivation center and four dispensaries.

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a premier, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with an award-winning product line, Cloud Cover Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile. The company produces high-quality cannabis products across all categories in Oregon and Michigan and is soon to launch in Massachusetts and Missouri. Cloud Cover Cannabis won first place for "Best Sativa Flower" at the 2019 Oregon Cannabis Cup. For more information, visit www.c3industries.com.

Additional information about High Profile can be found by signing up for the company's newsletters at www.highprofilecannabis.com and additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at www.cloudcovercannabis.com.

