C3 Industries Opens Michigan Cannabis Cultivation and Manufacturing Facility

The state-of-the-art, 36,000-square-foot facility, located on Tech Drive in Webberville, will produce a high volume of premium, award-winning cannabis products for the medical and recreational markets under the brand Cloud Cover Cannabis.

This is C3's second facility – the group began operating a similar cultivation and manufacturing center in Portland, Oregon in 2018, and has since won first place for "Best Sativa Flower" at the 2019 Oregon Cannabis Cup.

The Webberville facility, built from the ground up, was designed by C3 executives and the company's industry-leading cannabis design and engineering team. The facility includes indoor cultivation, hydrocarbon extraction, short-path distillation and a large commercial kitchen, along with packaging and distribution. Utilizing the latest in custom environmental controls, mechanical systems and irrigation technology, the facility will house about 7,000 plants at any given time, with more than 100 varieties in circulation.

"C3 has spent several years developing a proprietary blueprint for a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility, combined with one of the most experienced cultivation and processing teams in the industry today," said Joel Ruggiero, co-founder and chief horticultural officer. "This new facility was designed with the most sophisticated technology and equipment, allowing us to operate a clean facility using industry-leading horticultural practices."

C3's product brand, Cloud Cover Cannabis, will supply product to C3's High Profile locations as well as third-party retailers throughout the state. Currently, C3 operates a High Profile retail store in Detroit, and Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Grant locations are slated to open in early 2020. C3 plans to open at least 10 additional dispensaries in Michigan within the next 12-18 months, with each offering 200-300 curated products including flower, edibles, concentrates, topicals and tinctures.

C3 will invest more than $20 million in Michigan's cannabis industry and expects to employ nearly 300 people once the cultivation and manufacturing facility is at capacity and the retail network is fully operational. For more information, visit www.c3industries.com and follow the company on Instagram at @Highprofileofficial and @Cloudcovercannabis.

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a premier, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan with an award-winning product line, Cloud Cover Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile. The company produces high-quality cannabis products across all categories in Oregon and Michigan and is soon to launch in Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.c3industries.com.

