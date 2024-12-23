C3 Industries Opens Second New Jersey Dispensary with Launch of High Profile Somerdale

C3's Somerdale NJ Location Offers Exceptional Value, Deals, and Convenient Drive-Thru Service to Cannabis Consumers in Somerdale and Surrounding Areas

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3" or "the Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company dedicated to crafting premium cannabis experiences for consumers, announced the opening of High Profile Cannabis Shop Somerdale; the Company's 2nd retail location in New Jersey and 31st nationwide.

NOW OPEN. C3 Industries Opens Second New Jersey Dispensary with Launch of High Profile Cannabis Shop Dispensary Somerdale NJ.

High Profile Somerdale is located at 4 N. White Horse Pike, Somerdale NJ, 08083, directly next to the Wawa, and features easy access to ample parking. The new dispensary is now open and serving cannabis consumers 21 and older in-store, via curbside pickup, and through convenient drive-thru and online pre-order services starting today. A grand opening celebration where shoppers can take advantage of additional deals and discounts will be on a future date to be announced in January of 2025.

"The opening of High Profile Somerdale is an important milestone in our continued expansion across New Jersey," said Vishal Rungta, President and cofounder of C3 Industries. "With the establishment of this new location in southwestern Jersey, we are better able to serve the region and contribute to the growth of the state's cannabis industry. We are thrilled to become an integral part of the Somerdale community and offer residents an outstanding cannabis shopping experience."

Somerdale, New Jersey is known as the "The Crossroads of South Jersey," and is nestled between the communities of Hadden Heights, Lawnside, and Cherry Hill Township. High Profile Somerdale is located on Rt. 30 (N. White Horse Pike) only 15 minutes from the Cherry Hill Mall, and only 27 minutes from Center City Philadelphia, High Profile Somerdale is strategically located to serve communities in South Jersey and surrounding areas. Somerdale is also the birthplace of 76ers legend, Daryl Dawkins as well as the hometown of Philadelphia Flyers radio announcer, Tim Saunders.

"High Profile Somerdale boosts our retail presence in New Jersey, enabling us to reach a wider customer base through our exceptional service, diverse product range, and competitive pricing," added Ankur Rungta, CEO and cofounder of C3 Industries. "Our new location provides a welcoming environment for both new and experienced consumers to discover a wide selection of top products at great prices."

The new Somerdale dispensary boasts a knowledgeable, friendly staff dedicated to providing personalized recommendations and educational insights to both seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and first-time consumers. Open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., High Profile Somerdale features a variety of value offers, including:

Pre-Packed Flower - $85 Quarters

- Quarters Carts: .5g-1 Carts & Concentrates – 2 for $79 / 4 for $149 (select brands)

– 2 for / 4 for (select brands) Pre-Rolls – 2 for $25 / 4 for $49 / 8 for $95 (select brands)

2 for / 4 for / 8 for (select brands) Edibles – 2 for $45 / 8 for $85 (select brands)

New customers can also take advantage of first-time shopper discounts, saving $10 off their first two visits. In addition to these deals, High Profile Somerdale offers everyday discounts, including:

10% off for Med Patients (with valid ID)

for Med Patients (with valid ID) 15% off for Veterans (with valid ID)

for Veterans (with valid ID) 10% off for Wisdom (55+ with valid ID)

for Wisdom (55+ with valid ID) 10% off for Cannabis Industry Professionals (with valid ID)

for Cannabis Industry Professionals (with valid ID) Everyday discounts are not stackable

High Profile Somerdale offers customers the opportunity to join the High Roller Loyalty program with the ability to earn points on every dollar, with the option to redeem points for discounts and reduced cannabis pricing. High Roller members also have the ability to earn points upon signing up, along with early access to special events and offers, referral perks, double points on select days and members-only bonus discounts. For more information or to place an online order, visit highprofilecannabis.com or download the High Profile Cannabis Shop mobile app .

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with multiple product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The Company, through its subsidiaries, retails high-quality cannabis products at its High Profile locations in Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open throughout 2025 in New Jersey, Missouri and Connecticut. C3 currently operates almost 275,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with 125,000 sq. ft in Michigan, 37,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts, and 110,000 sq. ft. in Missouri. The company also has a 58,000 sq. ft. Connecticut facility in development.

For more information about C3, visit www.c3industries.com . Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop can be found by signing up for the company's newsletters at www.highprofilecannabis.com and on Instagram at @highprofileofficial. Additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at www.cloudcovercannabis.com and @cloudcovercannabis on Instagram. Additional information on Galactic Cannabis can be found at www.galacticcannabis.com and @galactic.cannabis on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Scott Franco

C3 Industries

[email protected]

