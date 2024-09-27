C3 Industries Opens Third Illinois Dispensary with Launch of High Profile Metropolis

C3's 29th Dispensary Nationwide Offers Exceptional Value, Deals, and Customer Service to Cannabis Consumers in Metropolis and Surrounding Areas

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3" or "the Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company dedicated to crafting premium cannabis experiences for consumers, announced the opening of High Profile Metropolis; the Company's third retail location in Illinois and 29th nationwide.

High Profile Metropolis is located at 1801 E. 5th St., Metropolis, IL 62960 , the new dispensary is now open and serving cannabis consumers 21 and older in-store and through online pre-order services starting today, with a grand opening celebration where shoppers can take advantage of 25% off the entire store, 9/27 - 9/29.

"High Profile Metropolis broadens our retail presence in Illinois, enabling us to connect with a wider customer base through our exceptional customer care, diverse product range, and competitive pricing," said Ankur Rungta, CEO and cofounder of C3 Industries. "We are thrilled to bring the full C3 experience to the Metropolis community, from our high-quality cannabis to our commitment to exceptional customer service. Our new location provides a welcoming environment for both new and experienced consumers to discover premium products at great prices."

Famously known as the "Home of Superman," Metropolis is well-positioned for the growth of C3's retail expansion in Illinois. With Kentucky located right across the Ohio River, and Paducah just 15 miles away, High Profile Metropolis is strategically located to serve communities in southern Illinois and surrounding areas.

"High Profile Metropolis represents an important milestone in our continued expansion across Illinois and the Midwest," added Vishal Rungta, President and cofounder of C3 Industries. "By establishing a strong presence in southern Illinois, we are able to better serve the broader region and contribute to the growth of the state's cannabis industry. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Metropolis community and offering residents a premier cannabis shopping experience."

The new dispensary boasts a knowledgeable, friendly staff dedicated to providing personalized recommendations and educational insights to both seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and first-time consumers. Open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., High Profile Metropolis features a variety of value offers, including:

Pre-Packed Eighths: $79 (Quarter Oz) / $149 (Half Oz) / $279 (1 Oz)

$79 (Quarter Oz) / (Half Oz) / (1 Oz) Carts: 2 for $85 / 4 for $159

2 for / 4 for Pre-Rolls: 3 for $29 / 6 for $57 / 15 for $139

3 for / 6 for / 15 for Edibles: 2 for $25 / 5 for $59

New customers can also take advantage of a tiered discount program, saving $10 off their first two visits with a minimum purchase. In addition to these deals, High Profile Metropolis offers everyday discounts, including:

Medical Patient Discount: 25% off

25% off Veterans, Wisdom (55+), and Industry Professionals: 10% off (with valid ID, not stackable)

High Profile Metropolis offers customers the opportunity to join the High Roller Loyalty program with the ability to earn points on every dollar, with the option to redeem points for discounts and reduce cannabis pricing. High Roller members also have the ability to earn points upon signing up, along with early access to special events and offers, referral perks, double points on select days and members-only bonus discounts. For more information or to place an online order, visit highprofilecannabis.com or download the High Profile Cannabis Shop mobile app .

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with multiple product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The Company, through its subsidiaries, retails high-quality cannabis products at its High Profile locations in Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open throughout 2024 in New Jersey, Missouri and Connecticut. C3 currently operates almost 220,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with 125,000 sq. ft in Michigan, 37,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts, 55,000 sq. ft. in Missouri. The company also has a 55,000 sq. ft. expansion nearing completion in Missouri and a 58,000 sq. ft. Connecticut facility in development.

For more information about C3, visit www.c3industries.com . Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop can be found by signing up for the company's newsletters at www.highprofilecannabis.com and on Instagram at @highprofileofficial. Additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at www.cloudcovercannabis.com and @cloudcovercannabis on Instagram. Additional information on Galactic Cannabis can be found at www.galacticcannabis.com and @galactic.cannabis on Instagram.

