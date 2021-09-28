C4® Energy Launches Starburst® Candy Collaboration Providing A Burst Of Explosive Energy In Four Juicy Flavors

"We set out to find the perfect partnership that would combine the strengths of two recognizable brands known for incredible flavor and unbelievably devoted customer bases," said John Herman, Chief Commercial Officer of Nutrabolt. "Over two years in the making, both teams worked together to deliver the closest possible candy flavor experience via our zero-sugar performance energy drinks that will ignite one's taste buds and exceed flavor expectations. The innovative flavor collaboration created with Mars Wrigley was inspired by our unwavering commitment to serve our loyal fans and help them maximize their performance while also having fun in the process."

To celebrate the launch, C4® Energy is tapping talent partners including Adam Waheed, Te'a Cooper, and Nick Kosir, who will serve as C4® Energy Flavor Expert Ambassadors. Each of the selected ambassadors perfectly embody the burst of energy and fun that comes with the collaboration and, with their high-energy personas and ongoing social activations, will individualize their favorite flavors even deeper and bring each can to life.

As part of the launch, the brand will debut a can't miss C4® Energy Mobile Candy Flavor Shop, a bold and colorful tasting room. The standout truck will pop-up throughout the Los Angeles area every Friday and Saturday in October, where fans can sample the full range of new STARBURST® candy-inspired flavors and interact with flavor ambassadors. Fans will be able to track the Candy Shop's location via C4® Energy's social media channels. The Candy Shop will complete its tour with an appearance at ComplexCon (November 2-3 at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center) where there will be major giveaways for C4® Energy and streetwear enthusiasts. As part of its in-person efforts, C4® Energy will also kick off the collaboration through sampling and activations at the NACS Trade Show (October 6-8 in Chicago at McCormick Place) and New York Comic Con (October 7-10 in New York City at Javits Center).

"We wanted to make the launch campaign for our first C4® Energy X STARBURST® brand collab a unique and in-culture brand moment for all our fans. It will mark a new frontier for the performance energy drink category," said Rajaa Grar, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Nutrabolt. "With the launch of these new flavors, the debut of the C4® Energy Mobile Candy Flavor Experience, and the delivery of engaging digital content in collaboration with our army of flavor ambassadors, we will be able to delight and capture fans both new and existing that are looking to unleash their playful side with explosive energy and juicy flavor. Through this epic collaboration, you can be transported back to your childhood with the juicy STARBURST® candy flavor but can expect the explosive better-for-you energy that C4 is known for! This is just the first of many exciting innovations C4® Energy will launch in the coming months."

To complement the in-person events and reinforce this fun, exciting partnership, C4® Energy will bring the collaboration to life digitally through vibrant pop art-inspired visuals that capture both brands' iconic colors, irreverent audio, and relevant, anime-inspired content. As part of the activation series, C4® Energy will create friendly competition, encouraging fans to choose their favorite flavor.

The STARBURST® candy flavors will be sold in 16 oz cans at C4Energy.com, Amazon, and over 20,000 doors within key retailers such as Vitamin Shoppe, Publix, Giant Eagle, Kum & Go, Gold's Gym, and 24 Hour Fitness. The Cherry and Strawberry flavors will be sold at additional retailers including Quik Trip, Sheetz, and many more. The C4® Energy beverages, including the new STARBURST® candy flavors, are made with no artificial flavors, colors, or dyes, and contain zero calories, sugar, or carbs. In addition, C4® Energy contains a combination of clinically-studied functional ingredients including CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine, an amino acid, to support muscular endurance; BetaPower®, derived from beets, to maintain cellular hydration; Caffeine Anhydrous for energy; and L-Citrulline for performance to help you crush all your fitness and wellness goals.

ABOUT NUTRABOLT

Nutrabolt is a fast growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one the fastest growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 global BCAA brand), and Cellucor® (an award- winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002). Since our founding 20 years ago, we have set our standards to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through the company's owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other 3rd party marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the US, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, GNC, Target, Kroger, Walgreens, and the Vitamin Shoppe.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

