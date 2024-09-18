C4 Unveils New Flavor-Packed Collaboration with The Hershey Company

Hershey's Iconic Confections Reimagined by C4® as Energy Drinks, Pre-Workout and

Protein Powders

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt®, owner of C4® , the #1 selling global pre-workout and one of the fastest growing energy drink brands in the country, today announced a flavorful partnership with The Hershey Company. The unique and expansive collaboration will bring a number of Hershey's beloved confections to life in the Energy Drink and Pre-Workout categories, as well as launch the first-ever Protein Powder for both C4 and Hershey. New products and flavors will roll out this Fall with additions planned for 2025 and beyond.

C4 x Hershey

A candy lover's dream come true, the C4 x Hershey collaboration will infuse the flavors of some of Hershey's most cherished products including Jolly Rancher Candy, Bubble Yum Bubble Gum, Reese's Peanut Butter, and Hershey's Milk Chocolate into a C4 product lineup formulated to fuel fitness performance.

The collaboration kicks off in select retailers this September with the unveiling of the C4 Original™ x Bubble Yum Pre-Workout along with C4 Performance Energy® x Jolly Rancher energy drinks available in three classic Jolly Rancher flavors: Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, and Watermelon.

In October, the product collection will expand to include C4 Whey Protein powders in three delectable flavors including Vanilla Bean and two iconic Hershey fan-favorites: Hershey's Milk Chocolate and Reese's Peanut Butter - giving sweet enthusiasts everywhere a reason to rejoice.

"At Nutrabolt, we prioritize listening to our customers and value our strategic partnerships. For years, users have been mixing their own peanut butter and chocolate protein shakes, and we've frequently heard requests for a Jolly Rancher candy flavored C4. After extensive testing, we're thrilled to finally bring these products to market," said Doss Cunningham, Chairman and CEO at Nutrabolt. "Delivering on customer feedback is important to us, so this launch is particularly meaningful as we continue to deliver the best tasting and top performing products on the market."

"We are constantly seeking new ways to introduce our adored Hershey candy and chocolate treats in innovative formats," said Andy Paladino, Director, Global Licensing, The Hershey Licensing Company. "These new beverages and powders sweeten the performance category for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to achieve their best, and we are thrilled to partner with C4 to deliver this lineup."

Consumers craving a mouth-watering burst of flavor can now treat themselves to the classic Jolly Rancher Hard Candy taste in an energy drink format with the added benefits of C4 Performance Energy. Each energy drink contains CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine to support muscular endurance, BetaPower® to maintain muscle cell hydration, and 200mg of Caffeine to aid performance.

C4 Original X Bubble Yum Pre-Workout will be a limited-edition release designed to take performance to the next level with ingredients to support hard-hitting energy, enhanced muscular endurance, and improved focus. It also includes novel, AI-powered peptides.

With the launch of C4's inaugural protein powders, featuring the irresistible flavors of Reese's Peanut Butter and Hershey's Milk Chocolate, candy fans everywhere can now savor their favorite treats while supporting their muscle recovery and growth. Each serving of C4 Whey Protein - which also includes Vanilla Bean - boasts 25g of whey protein to help build lean muscle following physical training, combining iconic Hershey flavors with the benefits of protein in one delectable product.

C4 Performance Energy x Jolly Rancher energy drinks are available now exclusively at HEB, Amazon, and c4energy.com. In October, the drinks will be available for purchase at retailers including Walmart, 7-11, Albertson, Kroger, Hy-vee, Giant Eagle, Market Basket, Stater Bros, Royal Farms, Hannaford, Kum n Go, and Casey's with additional availability to follow in 2025. C4 Original x Bubble Yum Pre-Workout will be available on Cellucor.com and at GNC . The C4 Whey Protein x Hershey's Milk Chocolate and C4 Whey Protein x Reese's products will be available at GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe later this fall.

Jolly Rancher, Bubble Yum, Reese's and Hershey's trademarks and trade dress are used under license.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

