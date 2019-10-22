C4® Now Fastest-Growing Energy Drink in NYC

C4's success in New York City is driven by superior product, iconic branding, and a winning partnership with Big Geyser, the largest independent non-alcoholic beverage distributor in the New York City metro area and one of the most dominant distributors on the East Coast.

Jerry Reda, COO of Big Geyser, said, "We have been extremely impressed with the sales growth and velocity of C4®, as well as the support their company has given us. From day one, it was clear C4® would power up performance energy. C4® is what consumers are looking for. It's edgy, authentic to the performance category, and disruptive to yesterday's brands in so many respects."

Powered by CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine, BetaPower®, and other key ingredients that support explosive energy, mental alertness, and improved performance, the C4® lineup is perfect for the growing number of consumers who want better energy to fuel their active lifestyles. With nine amazing flavors built on zero sugar, zero sodium, zero carbs, and zero calories, C4® also has a right to win in the booming sugar-free subcategory.

Declan Duggan, VP of Beverage East for Nutrabolt, the parent company of C4®, has been particularly pleased with the growth in New York. "The decision to go with Big Geyser was one of the best distributor decisions we made in 2019," Duggan said. "We have invested in New York to win because success here shows the rest of the country—and, frankly, the world—that C4® is coming in a big way."

Duggan added, "New Yorkers are not easily fooled. Between our beverage and powders, we have the combined power of 2.4 billion servings behind us. Add that authenticity to the New Yorker's eagerness to perform, compete, and succeed, and we've cut through the clutter quickly. We fully expect to keep that momentum going in NYC and across the country as we continue ramping distribution. We have secured commitments that will add thousands of new retail doors in early 2020 with new partners that will help our push. Stay tuned. In fitness terms, we are just warming up."

Experience the explosive energy and performance of C4® near you with our store locator at findc4.com. Interested in carrying C4® as a distributor or in your retail cooler? Tap into the power of performance energy with America's fastest-growing energy drink and contact iwantc4@nutrabolt.com today. More explosive growth is just ahead.

About Nutrabolt

As the makers of America's best-selling pre-workout brand C4® and the world's #1 BCAA brand XTEND®, Nutrabolt has been committed to making fitness accessible to all since 2002. Since its launch in 2011, C4® has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Today, Nutrabolt makes a full range of clinically studied, cutting-edge supplements and on-the-go drinks for athletes of all levels and goals. You can find C4® in a rapidly growing list of convenience stores and in some of the world's largest specialty, big box, and online retailers.

