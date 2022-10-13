C4® REIMAGINES ICONIC PRE-WORKOUT BRAND AND UNVEILS NEW DYNAMIC LOOK & FEEL ACROSS COLLECTION

"We are committed to delivering a platform of the most effective pre-workout formulations in the market, helping athletes of all levels achieve their fitness goals." said John Herman, President of Sales and Marketing at Nutrabolt. "We are confident that our fans who know and love our pre-workouts will continue to ignite their fire and boost their moment of sweat, and that new consumers will be introduced to the brand with clear product benefit labeling."

This newly completed C4 pre-workout roster supports all fitness and performance needs. With a full suite of offerings, C4 provides the best formulation needed to fully meet the consumer where they are in their fitness journey, whether they are just starting out at the gym or are dedicated fitness enthusiasts looking to push past their current personal records. Like the broader C4 "Ignite Your Fire" platform, the C4 pre-workout lineup helps consumers tap into the unique fire deep inside, driving them to their passion and challenging them to strive for greatness.

Highlights of the refreshed C4 lineup and its performance benefits include:

Ignite Your Performance: The OG pre-workout that has been fueling fitness enthusiasts of all types for over a decade, built to take your energy, muscular endurance, and pumps to the next level, as well as select formulations that support fat-burning and increased metabolic rate.

Includes: C4® Original, C4 Ripped®

Ignite Your Ultimate: Formulated to help power your most strenuous moments of alpha performance, supporting you in teaching your ultimate energy, pump, performance, muscular endurance, shred, and fat burn.

Includes: C4 Ultimate®, and C4 Ultimate® Shred

C4 is available in all 50 states, internationally, and online at Cellucor.com and Amazon. You can also find C4 at national retailers such as GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Walmart, and Target. To join the conversation, get tips from top industry trainers, and fitness inspiration from C4's global social community, Check out C4 on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global, active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com and follow Nutrabolt on LinkedIn.

1 Based on cumulative sales from 2016 to the present.

Media Contact

Rachel Kasab

CURICH|WEISS

[email protected]

SOURCE Nutrabolt