C4® Signs New Powerhouse Athlete to A-List Lineup

Best known for his energetic blend of extreme calisthenics, hardcore lifting, and signature humor, Mathison has a unique training and content style that perfectly reps the performance energy and recovery position of each leading brand. Mathison also embodies the edgier, more intense nature of the C4® Ultimate sub-brand, making him a true triple threat for Nutrabolt.

"I'm always moving and always training," Mathison says, "so I'm beyond stoked to partner with two leading sports nutrition brands: C4®, which gets me going for my workouts inside the gym and keeps me going outside it, and XTEND®, which helps me recover from the intense training sessions."

Mathison joins the ranks of several heavy-hitting athletes on the C4® and XTEND® roster, including acrobatic phenom and social media star Demi Bagby; Mat Fraser, the three-time Fittest Man on Earth; four-time Games competitor and fan favorite Brooke Wells; Ron "Boss" Everline, elite celebrity trainer and creator of Just-Train; and popular fitness influencer and entrepreneur Marc Fitt.

With Mathison in the ranks, these six athletes collectively reach 16 million people. Together, they embody and spread the power of performance and recovery. "All of our C4® and XTEND® athletes are uniquely positioned to speak to how the brands help them, and our customers, reach their full potential," says Katie Tershel, Director of Partnership Marketing at Nutrabolt. "As our consumer base has grown, so has our athlete roster. We're extremely excited to have Scott Mathison onboard."

Regarding that growing consumer base, C4® is rapidly expanding the traditional boundaries of sports nutrition. The iconic yellow C4® On-The-Go can is winning over the performance energy drink market in both specialty and convenience store doors with consumers who increasingly want better product options to fuel their workouts, active lifestyles, and mental and physical performance in and out of the gym. The zero-sugar, zero-carb, and zero-calorie formula supports explosive energy, mental alertness, and improved overall performance.

About Nutrabolt

As the makers of America's best-selling pre-workout brand C4® and the world's #1 BCAA brand XTEND®, Nutrabolt has been committed to making fitness accessible to all since 2002. Since its launch in 2011, C4® has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Today, Nutrabolt makes a full range of clinically studied, cutting-edge supplements, and on-the-go drinks for athletes of all levels and goals. You can find C4® in some of the world's largest specialty, big box, and online retailers including Walmart, Costco, Amazon.com, GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, Bodybuilding.com, Target, and a rapidly growing list of convenience stores.

