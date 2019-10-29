C4® Unlocks New Explosive Growth with Albertsons Companies, Inc.

As one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, Albertsons® Companies operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners. C4® launched with all nine of its amazing sugar-free flavors in 163 Shaw's® locations in the New England area, and is set to hit 185 Jewel Osco® locations in spring 2020. C4® is currently sold in Safeway® stores across northern California and will soon be available in 254 locations.

Greg Moran, National Accounts Director of Beverage for C4's parent company, Nutrabolt, had this to say about the new partnership: "These chains are only a few of the many we are in the process of closing for 2020 resets. C4® is being extremely well received by buyers in all channels based on a combination of current sell-through and our unique performance energy offering. We are the fastest-growing energy drink in the category, and based on our current trajectory, it looks like the C4® freight train will have a breakout year in 2020 retail."

Powered by CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine, BetaPower®, and other key ingredients that support explosive energy, alertness, and performance, the C4® lineup is dominating the booming performance energy category. With nine amazing flavors built on zero sugar, sodium, carbs, and calories, C4® also has a right to win in the expanding sugar-free subcategory.

To try the explosive energy of C4® near you, visit our store locator at findc4.com. To add the power of C4® to your retail cooler, contact iwantc4@nutrabolt.com today. More explosive growth is on the way.

About Nutrabolt

As the makers of C4®, Nutrabolt has been committed to making fitness accessible to all since 2002. Since its launch in 2011, C4® has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Today, Nutrabolt makes a full range of leading products for people who want to maximize performance and dominate life. You can find C4® in a rapidly growing list of convenience stores and many of the world's largest specialty, big box, and online retailers.

