C4 Energy® Teams Up with Knicks Standout Josh Hart to Fuel Performance and Inspire Athletes

Celebrated for his hustle and grit, Hart joins the brand as it expands its footprint deeper into basketball

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, owner of C4 Energy®, one of the nation's fastest growing energy drink brands, today announced a partnership with New York Knicks star Josh Hart. The collaboration strengthens C4's position in basketball and underscores their commitment to fueling athletes at the intersection of sports and culture.

C4 Energy x Josh Hart

"I'm proud to join C4 and their roster of top athletes because they reflect how I show up every day: focused, disciplined, and ready to give my all," said Josh Hart. "C4 fuels the effort I can control on the court, and being NSF Certified for Sport® gives me full confidence in what I put in my body, making this partnership a natural and authentic fit."

To celebrate the official launch of the partnership and Josh Hart's birthday on March 6, C4 is offering fans $3 off any online beverage purchase at C4Energy.com using code HART3, a nod to his jersey number.

"Basketball is the perfect intersection of sport and culture, and it's a space where C4 thrives," said Robert Zajac, Nutrabolt's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're not just participating; we're building authentic connections that fuel the game beyond the court. Josh embodies the energy, grit, and authenticity that powers our brand, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the C4 family."

The excitement continues in New York City with a C4 x Local Hoops Pop-Up Experience on March 21 at 225 W 34th St, next to Madison Square Garden. In collaboration with Local Hoops, the NYC-based basketball apparel brand, C4 will take over the space for an immersive basketball experience. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Josh Hart, customize Local Hoops x C4 merchandise, enjoy live DJ sets, compete in a pop-a-shot contest, and sample products directly from the C4 Energy Express truck. The activation not only honors Hart but also creates a high-impact moment to drive connection, trial, and social buzz.

The relationship with Hart broadens C4 Energy's influence in basketball, which also includes partnerships with the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Canada Basketball, and NBA Europe, strengthening its presence across the sport.

For more information about C4, visit www.c4energy.com and follow along on Instagram at @c4energy.

About Nutrabolt:

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market-leading, performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition categories under four consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (America's #1 BCAA brand), Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002), and Bloom® (a leading wellness brand offering approachable, high-quality supplements and functional beverages for everyday consumers).

Since its founding over 20 years ago, Nutrabolt's mission has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts—while empowering a broader community of consumers around the world who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio is distributed in more than 125 countries and available through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other leading online marketplaces, as well as top U.S. retailers including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and The Vitamin Shoppe.

For more information, please visit nutrabolt.com and follow @C4Energy, @Cellucor, @Xtend, and @Bloomsupps on social media.

SOURCE Nutrabolt