C5 Capital Leads $20 Million Funding Round for Oomnitza

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C5 Capital, a specialist cybersecurity investor, has led a $20 million growth funding round for Oomnitza and their pioneering SaaS-based Enterprise Technology Management solutions. Other participants in the round included Gula Tech Adventures , Aspenwood Ventures (also known as Hummer Winblad ), along with existing investors Riverside Acceleration Capital, and Shasta Ventures . C5 Managing Partner William Kilmer will help accelerate the company's growth by joining the board of directors.

The investment in Oomnitza is the eighth from C5's Cyber Partners II fund, which invests in companies supporting the secure data ecosystem, including cybersecurity, applied data analytics, and cloud infrastructure. The fund already has had two notable exits: Shape Security, acquired by F5 Networks; and IronNet Cybersecurity, which is being acquired in a SPAC merger with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. The investment in Oomnitza aligns with C5 Capital's strategy of investing in high-growth organizations where C5 can apply its expertise, network, and international experience in data security to help its portfolio companies expand.

"Oomnitza takes a unique approach to IT asset management by giving companies a one-stop-shop for lifecycle management across hardware, software, network, cloud environments that forms the basis of good cybersecurity," said Kilmer. "We believe that enterprise technology management is poised to become a multi-billion-dollar market. Oomnitza is clearly the standout market leader with an A-list of more than 150 customers, including major digital disruptors in nearly every sector."

In May 2020, Oomnitza raised $12.5M Series A led by Shasta Ventures and has raised $36M since inception.

IT Asset management is now strategic

The enterprise focus on digital transformation and the move to a hybrid IT ecosystem requires an aggressive and evolutionary way of thinking about security, compliance, and the overall employee experience. Oomnitza fulfills this requirement by becoming the system of record of enterprise technology assets, allowing organizations to identify, secure, and manage assets to optimize investment as well as ensure auditability and regulatory compliance. The company's SaaS-based solution is more than just a platform for delivering IT products and services to customers; it's now a strategic asset in the era of digital transformation.

"Our customers include nearly two dozen tech unicorns as well as Fortune 500 organizations across retail, hospitality, automotive, and financial services sectors. Together, companies representing nearly $3 trillion of market capitalization have adopted Oomnitza's solution to become their system of record to manage their technology assets," said Arthur Lozinski, CEO and Co-Founder of Oomnitza. "We welcome C5 Capital's deep security and technology experience as we continue to accelerate our success in this rapidly growing, ever-changing market."

