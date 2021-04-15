C5 Compliment Inhibitors Drug Market Clinical Trials Opportunity USD 15 Billion 2026

NEW DELHI, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global C5 Compliment Inhibitors Drug Market Opportunity, Drug Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" Report Highlights:

Global C5 Compliment Inhibitors Drug Market Opportunity: > USD 15 Billion

Global C5 Compliment Inhibitors Drug Market Absolute Growth: 65% (2017 -2020)

Global C5 Compliment Inhibitors Drug Market Growth In 2020: 21% (> USD 5 Billion )

) Commercially Available C5 Compliment Inhibitors Drugs: 3 (Soliris, Ultomiris & Elizaria)

Soliris (Eculizumab) Sales In 2020: > USD 3 Billion

"Global C5 Compliment Inhibitors Drug Market Opportunity, Drug Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" provides comprehensive insight on clinical and non-clinical factors that are driving the global C5 Compliment Inhibitors market and its impact on the global pharmaceutical market landscape. The report has been prepared in a view to deeply profile the current market trends along with the sales insight on 3 commercially available C5 Compliment Inhibitors with their regional level revenue, market share and the clinical profile.

During the past few years, the researchers of leading pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the role of complement system in the development and management of several immune related complications. C5 complement inhibitors are first in class drugs for targeting complement cascade, which are widely accepted among the patients due to high efficacy and safety profile of this category. Due to unavailability of the alternative treatment the demand of C5 complement inhibitors in increasing continuously and this segment is witnessing tremendous growth and emerging as one of the leading drug class in the orphan disease healthcare sector.

Currently two drugs of this therapeutic class i.e. Soliris and Ultomiris are commercially available in the market. After the approval of second drug of this category, an intense growth in the C5 inhibitor market is observed and this market is expected to grow with higher momentum during next few years. Along with this, the biosimilar of Soliris was also available in Russia, which is also triggering the market size of this segment.

As C5 inhibitors have potential to target several rare disorders such as paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, hemolytic uremic syndrome, myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, the researchers are focusing to identify and develop novel drugs of this category and several new candidates entered the clinical trials during the past few years. The clinical trials are not only faced on the autoimmune disease but they are also exploring the role of C5 components in conditions such as Covid-19, kidney disease, hematological disease and many other complications, In addition to this, the researchers also identified the role of complement system in the development of cancer and hence it is expected that the researchers also initiate investigations for development of cancer targeting C5 complement inhibitors in near future..

