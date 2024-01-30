C.A. Fortune Amplifies Retail Activation Capabilities in Gotham Transaction

Agency furthers mission of connecting brands with consumers to drive omnichannel growth; Expands firm's existing retail merchandising and in-store selling service offerings nationally.

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Fortune, a national, privately held consumer brands agency headquartered in Chicago, announces the addition of Gotham by Trax (Gotham), to further enhance their retail activation expertise. Since its inception in 2011, where it originated as a single-truck merchandising solution in Manhattan, Gotham has become a national leader in dedicated retail merchandising and in-store selling, from seeding products in NYC boroughs to achieving full coverage across the natural channel, key regional grocery customers, and major markets nationwide. The transaction is set to close on February 1, 2024.

"The Gotham transaction marks a significant milestone in our dynamic retail operations strategy. This move reflects our ongoing commitment to provide a holistic solution, regardless of trade channel and or geography," says Tyler Lowell, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at C.A. Fortune. "By leveraging this opportunity, we not only enhance our immediate market presence but also pave the way for a deeper and more strategic partnership with Trax across their other industry-leading solutions. This venture is a testament to our dedication to innovation, adaptability, and fostering synergies in the ever-evolving retail landscape."

"In the ever-evolving CPG business sector, C.A. Fortune continually stands out as an innovative thinker and a catalyst for growth," said David Gottlieb, Chief Revenue Officer at Trax. "Their forward-looking approach aligns seamlessly with what's been built within Gotham over the last 13 years. In addition to Gotham joining C.A., we're thrilled they selected Trax as their move-forward partner across our core solutions."

"C.A. has a 'what's next' mindset and is consistently evolving our capabilities to ensure we're staying in front of the consumer," says Ali Shouman, Chief Commercial Officer at C.A. Fortune. "Looking ahead, as we assess our current and prospective client's business strategies and explore innovative ways to connect with consumers, we see Gotham's robust in-store presence as a catalyst for making a significant impact in the retail merchandising and in-store selling landscape. The transaction of Gotham positions us to provide a comprehensive service offering, strengthening our existing C.A. Activate pillar."

C.A. Fortune provides clients with unparalleled advantages within a vertically integrated boutique business model. Through this strategic retail activation investment spanning all three C.A. operating companies–C.A. Carlin, C.A. Ferolie, and C.A. Fortune–clients gain access to a more robust incremental service offering with the ability to provide project-based, surge, or continuity in-store selling and merchandising.

About C.A. Fortune

Originally founded in 1983, C.A. Fortune has grown into a leading, privately held, full-service consumer brands agency under the guidance of its owners, Tyler Lowell, C.A. Ferolie, and C.A. Carlin. With nationwide coverage, the company offers clients a comprehensive solution — including sales management, a sales accelerator, marketing and branding, insights, retail activation, and digital and e-commerce services. C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Chicago and, along with C.A. Ferolie and C.A. Carlin, has regional offices across the country.

About Gotham

Founded in 2011 as a single-truck merchandising solution, Gotham has rigorously built out capabilities to cover the entire U.S. market. From seeding products in the boroughs of NYC to national retail coverage, scaling the entire natural channel and key regional grocery customers in all major markets, Gotham has created efficient and effective ways for CPG brands to execute and sell across the country. Whether it's an emerging brand or category captain, Gotham has a retail merchandising solution for every brand.

