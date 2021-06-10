C.A. Fortune, ESM Ferolie, And Carlin Group Align Under C.A. Banner

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The C.A. Fortune ownership group, comprised of its Managing Partner, ESM Ferolie and the Carlin Group; its board of directors & operating partners, announce that all three organizations will now work together under the C.A. banner, strengthening their existing relationship and allowing each agency to offer clients access to their collective resources across the nation.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, C.A. Fortune was originally founded in 1983 and has grown into a full-service, privately-held consumer brands agency with a national scope that works in natural, conventional, and online channels. With its continuum of vertically-integrated services, including sales management, a sales accelerator, marketing and branding, insights, retail activation, and digital and e-commerce services, C.A. Fortune provides clients with all the necessary resources to ensure success in today's marketplace. These resources will now also be available to clients of C.A. Ferolie and C.A. Carlin.

"This is a major win for our collective agencies. Further aligning with C.A. Ferolie & C.A. Carlin across our sales agency vertical, tremendously deepens our regional strength in the central and eastern territories of the U.S. and complements our current industry-leading west offering," says Tyler Lowell, CEO and Managing Partner of C.A. Fortune. "We're very excited to move forward together as a national consumer brands powerhouse offering an unparalleled range of integrated services."

C.A. Ferolie, previously known as ESM Ferolie, has provided clients with customized sales and marketing solutions since 1947, with a super-regional focus across the east. The company offers omni channel coverage with decades of experience in all categories, both within the food and beverage space as well as other CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) categories and uses innovative technologies and resources to deliver industry-leading results. Driven by an entrepreneurial nature, C.A. Ferolie has talented, locally focused and experienced teams to take brands to the next level.

"The sales channels continue to transform as conventional and natural channels are blending, in addition to the landscape becoming more distribution-agnostic, making it crucial for agencies to be nimble," says Tony Ferolie, CEO of C.A. Ferolie. "This working relationship allows our teams the opportunity to capitalize on one another's strengths and services, giving each of us access to more vertically-integrated services such as branding and e-commerce as well as seamless national coverage.

C.A. Carlin, formerly known as Carlin Group, has built brand value for clients and customers since 1962, growing into a leading regional sales and marketing solutions company. C.A. Carlin has a foothold in the central part of the U.S., with total trade coverage focused on grocery, drug, mass, alternative, convenience, and limited assortment.

"We're thrilled to integrate this group of top sales and marketing agencies, bolstering overall reach and capabilities for our clients," says Brad Carlin, CEO of C.A. Carlin. "By creating this privately-held master brand, we can harness the regional strength of C.A. Carlin and C.A. Ferolie to further support C.A. Fortune's stable of national clients."

With the official announcement of their new working relationship, C.A. Fortune, C.A. Ferolie, & C.A. Carlin share in the breadth of capabilities that now live under a unified C.A. brand, while each continues to operate under its current ownership and management structure.

About C.A. Fortune

Originally founded in 1983 and subsequently expanded under current ownership, C.A. Fortune has grown into a leading, privately-held, full-service consumer brands agency. With nationwide coverage, the company offers clients a comprehensive solution — including sales management, a sales accelerator, marketing and branding, insights, retail activation, and digital and e-commerce services. C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Chicago and has regional offices across the country.

To learn more, visit CAFortune.com .

About C.A. Ferolie

Founded in 1947, C.A. Ferolie is a leading, privately-held, super-regional sales and marketing agency serving manufacturers in all CPG categories with cutting-edge technologies, providing coverage throughout the eastern U.S. With 75 years of experience and more than 450 dedicated employees offering unparalleled services, C.A. Ferolie builds lasting brand value for clients and delivers innovative solutions and rigorous support to all customers across all trade channels.

To learn more, visit CAFerolie.com.

About C.A. Carlin

Founded in 1962, C.A. Carlin is a leading, privately-held, super-regional sales and marketing agency entrusted to build brand value for clients and customers throughout the central U.S. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 300 employees, C.A. Carlin offers an innovative approach paired with tailored services, including but not limited to headquarter sales, retail activation, insights/analytics, and administrative services.

To learn more, visit CACarlin.com .

