C.A. Fortune Welcomes New Vice President of Business Intelligence

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Insights – the business intelligence pillar of the larger consumer brands agency C.A. Fortune – announces the latest addition to their leadership team, Jessica Schmidt. Schmidt will serve as the Vice President of Business Intelligence.

With 14 years of experience in the CPG space, Schmidt began her career at Jewel-Osco, where she worked in various departments including Category Management, Advertising, and Schematics. Working her way up the ranks, she most recently served as Vice President of National Business Intelligence for Acosta. She boasts a wide range of qualifications including Strategic Advisor Certification, Category Management Certification, and JDA Space Planning Certification.

"I am excited to join a company that has such passion and energy around providing their clients the best collaborative team to drive growth," says VP of Business Intelligence Jessica Schmidt. "I want to take C.A. Fortune to the next level of analytics by providing insightful and actionable recommendations for our clients. I feel that nurturing a collaborative environment to weave the data into insightful sales stories will help us achieve this goal."

Schmidt will oversee C.A. Fortune's Insights pillar nationally and sit on C.A. Fortune's corporate leadership team reporting into Chief Client Officer, Laura Howell.

"Bringing Jessica into C.A. Fortune is a big move for our agency and for our client and customer base," says Chief Client Officer Laura Howell. "Time and time again, Jessica has a proven track record of success. Her leadership, strong background, and vision into the future of CPG is exactly what this organization needs for continued growth."

About C.A. Fortune

Founded in 1983, C.A. Fortune is a leading, privately held, full-service consumer brands sales and marketing agency. With nationwide coverage, the company offers clients a comprehensive solution — from brand incubation, client development, sales management, marketing and branding, insights, retail services and more. C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Chicago and has regional offices across the country.

