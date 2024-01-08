C+A Global Unveils New HP Sprocket Photo Printer at CES 2024

The All-New Photobooth Printer Makes its Debut Alongside the Recently Launched Panorama

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C+A Global , an authorized brand licensee of HP, will unveil a new addition to the HP Sprocket line at CES® 2024 this week. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the new HP Sprocket Photobooth, which merges the fan-favorite features of a classic photobooth with HP Sprocket's signature portability and ink-free printing capabilities. The recently launched HP Sprocket Panorama will also be on display

The new HP Sprocket Photobooth merges the fan-favorite features of a classic photobooth with HP Sprocket?s signature portability and ink-free printing capabilities.

Both additions to the line continue building upon the brand's mission to provide consumers with new, fun ways to customize and print their favorite photos. These latest offerings and more will be previewed and demoed at the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 9-12, 2024, at the Central Hall, Booth #15733.

HP Sprocket Photobooth ($449.99) : Scheduled for retail release in 2024, this one-of-a-kind portable photobooth gives users a live view of what's in front of the camera with layouts and filters applied before a photo capture countdown begins. Unlike typical photobooths that are bulky, expensive, and impossible to bring to events without a rental service, the HP Sprocket Photobooth is compact and travel-friendly. Users can bring this portable photobooth to any type of celebration - from weddings, reunions, graduation celebrations, holiday parties and more - as a perfect way to capture memories. The HP Sprocket Photobooth prints vibrant, glossy, ink-free 3.5" × 4.25" photos on sticky-backed ZINK paper.





Scheduled for retail release in 2024, this one-of-a-kind portable photobooth gives users a live view of what's in front of the camera with layouts and filters applied before a photo capture countdown begins. Unlike typical photobooths that are bulky, expensive, and impossible to bring to events without a rental service, the HP Sprocket Photobooth is compact and travel-friendly. Users can bring this portable photobooth to any type of celebration - from weddings, reunions, graduation celebrations, holiday parties and more - as a perfect way to capture memories. The HP Sprocket Photobooth prints vibrant, glossy, ink-free 3.5" × 4.25" photos on sticky-backed ZINK paper. HP Sprocket Panorama ($149.99) : Launched in November 2023 , this new photo printer adds versatility to creativity, allowing users to print fun photo strips, custom labels, and various photo projects. Its Bluetooth capabilities enable users to snap photos on any smartphone (iOS or Android) before using the free HP Sprocket Panorama app to edit and print. With the Panorama, users can instantly roll out beautiful sticky-backed pictures of various sizes ranging from 0.5" to 9", like custom 2" x 9" photo strips or vibrant labels as small as 0.5" x 2". The printer also features a built-in cutter and will alert users when it is safe to use the paper cutter button to easily separate photo strips or labels.

"We are excited to be back at CES, showcasing our highly popular HP Sprocket line and introducing our latest addition," said Chaim Piekarski, CEO of C+A Global. "The new HP Sprocket Photobooth printer builds upon the success of our existing line, offering a fun and simple printing experience that meets the evolving needs of consumers. We're looking forward to unveiling this and more at the show this week."

The HP Sprocket line also includes four other instant photo printers that provide different-sized prints: the HP Sprocket 2x3 ($79.99), the HP Sprocket Select ($99.99) which prints slightly larger 2.3 x 3.4" photos, the HP Sprocket 3x4 ($129), and the HP Sprocket Studio Plus 4x6 ($149.99).

For more information, check out HP Sprocket in C+A Global's booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth #15733, visit sprocketprinters.com , or follow the fun at CES on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About C+A Global

C+A Global is a world-class brand builder, leading manufacturer and online retailer of consumer products, electronics, and more. Headquartered in Edison, NJ, C+A Global operates with over two decades of experience bringing consumer products to market, including products from some of the world's biggest brands including HP, Saris Cycling and Infrastructure, Kodak, and more. With global reach and facilities around the world, including the US, EU, China, and India, the company offers a complete turnkey solution to launch and grow brands and keep consumers coming back for more. For more information visit www.caglobal.com .

SOURCE C+A Global