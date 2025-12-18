Enhanced Seat Elevation Module Takes Users of Invacare America Standing Wheelchairs to New Heights

Motion Concepts Module's New 10-Inch Height Enhances Social and Health Benefits

ELYRIA, Ohio and VAUGHAN, ON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the addition of several inches of height capacity to its adjustable power seat module, Motion Concepts, a division of Invacare America, provides users of standing power chairs greater flexibility in reach and body positioning, helping to enhance their social interactions and independence.

The company reengineered the adjustable power seat elevation module on its ROVI A3 MPS Maxx Modular Power Standing System to rise up to 10 inches. The additional three inches of elevation supports a wider range of users' everyday accessibility and body positioning needs. Seat elevation helps individuals to carry on conversations at eye level, reach items on surfaces without assistance and take care of more of their needs independently during daily activities.

The greater range of seat elevation also works with other components of the MPS standing system to provide users the smoothest possible transition from seated to standing position, noted Ann Quigley, Vice President of Sales. These components include Motion Concepts' top-of-the-line dynamic suspension locking system and its unique footplate leveling system. The latter keeps users' feet in a more natural 90-degree position directly under them during the transition, she explained. Shifting from being seated to standing has been shown to help support health outcomes such as improved breathing and maintaining bone strength.

"We are pleased to offer this higher vertical seat elevation on our trusted ROVI A3 base in response to the feedback we received from our customers," Quigley said. "We are constantly innovating ways to help our clients navigate their environment with greater independence and confidence while providing unmatched comfort and stability."

Motion Concepts designs and manufactures a wide array of industry leading modular power positioning systems and a complete line of Matrx® seat cushions, backs, and accessories. The Invacare America division's systems interface seamlessly with a wide range of power bases and provide a choice of modules such as Center of Gravity Tilt, Recline, Precline and Elevating Seats. Based in Canada with US offices in Tonawanda, NY, Motion Concepts serves clients across the U.S. and globally.

About Invacare® America

Invacare America is a leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of innovative medical products that support recovery and promote active lifestyles in home and long-term care settings. Founded in 1885, Invacare America has grown from modest beginnings to become a trusted name in healthcare, guided by a customer-centric philosophy and a commitment to improving quality of life. Driven by its mission of "Making Life's Experiences Possible®," Invacare America focuses on developing products that offer optimal design, functionality, reliability, and safety. The company sells its products through home medical equipment providers, retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors, and government health services.

For more information, visit https://invacareamerica.com/ . To explore the ROVI A3 MPS elevated seating, visit https://motionconcepts.com .

