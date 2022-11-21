CA State Bar Approves LegalMatch California's Lawyer Referral Service (LRS) Certification Renewal

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMatch California has again been renewed as a Certified Lawyer Referral Service (LRS) with the State Bar of California . California attorneys may join LegalMatch California to receive client referrals in every California county. LegalMatch member lawyers are all in good standing with the California State Bar, meet the Bar's Lawyer Referral Service's insurance requirements and are all screened for appropriate legal experience in their respective practice specialties.

The application process to become an approved attorney referral service is rigorous and demanding. These stringent rules exist to protect California consumers by allowing only the highest quality legal professionals to participate in such referral services. These protections allow consumers to use referral services with the confidence that the attorneys are properly qualified to provide legal representation.

Cheryl Smith, LegalMatch's Head of Marketing, says, "In 2019 the California Court of Appeal changed the definition of 'lawyer referral' to include any 'act of directing a potential client to an attorney.' As a result, all attorney lead services, and likely many other attorney advertising providers, are now required to register with the California State Bar as Certified Lawyer Referral Services. LegalMatch did so in 2020 and is extremely proud to still be the only major attorney advertising source in compliance with California's new certification requirements."

LegalMatch California is a California State Bar certified Lawyer Referral Service #0140 dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of legal services in all California counties. LegalMatch California is an innovative forum for lawyers and legal clients to meet. California attorneys interested in joining LegalMatch California must meet membership qualifications and carry malpractice insurance. LegalMatch California, like its parent organization LegalMatch.com, remains free to consumers.

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal matching service. Headquartered in Reno, NV, LegalMatch helps people find attorneys and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

