CABEI achieves its greatest financial milestone in history by reaching a "AA+" rating

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings (S&P) upgraded the credit rating of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) from "AA" to "AA+." This result marks the fourth positive action in CABEI's credit rating this year by rating agencies and the second issued by S&P.

According to S&P's official statement, the upgrade follows the agency's revision of its methodology for multilateral institutions, which reflects a significant improvement in CABEI's financial strength, supported by the continued backing of its member countries and sustained efforts to optimize its capital position and increase the diversification of its loan portfolio.

S&P also highlighted the execution of two exposure exchange agreements (EEAs) in 2025, totaling US$1.15 billion: one with the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) and another with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). These transactions have significantly strengthened portfolio diversification and consolidated the Bank's Stand-Alone Credit Profile (SACP), which has been upgraded twice in 2025 and was raised to "AA+" in this review. Along the same lines, CABEI has signed an agreement to move forward with the execution of a third EEA with the Financial Fund for the Development of the River Plate Basin (FONPLATA).

Additionally, the rating agency highlighted CABEI's impeccable track record in Preferred Creditor Treatment (PCT) over the last decade, as well as the strong support of its member countries. It also positively assessed the progress toward a potential general capital increase aimed at strengthening the Bank's capital base and incorporating new highly rated members.

S&P further acknowledged the Bank's solid liquidity position and successful funding strategy, which reflects growing diversification in terms of markets and currencies, along with a greater presence in benchmark markets, maintaining a strong focus on sustainability (99% ESG-labeled by 2025).

"This upgrade to 'AA+' is a historic milestone that confirms our financial strength and the full confidence of our members. This is excellent news for the 15 countries that comprise CABEI, as it will enable us to channel resources under more favorable conditions and translate those benefits into tangible savings for the national budgets of our borrowing countries, thereby strengthening our capacity to be the engine of positive transformation in our countries. It also demonstrates that ethics, transparency, technical rigor, and excellence in everything we do are yielding concrete results," said Gisela Sánchez, Executive President of CABEI.

The stable outlook reflects S&P's expectation that CABEI member countries will continue to provide their support and uphold preferred creditor treatment, while the Bank maintains prudent capital management and a high-quality liquidity portfolio.

With the AA+ rating assigned by S&P, CABEI now stands at the same credit rating level as countries such as the United States, Austria, New Zealand, and its member, the Republic of China (Taiwan), economies recognized worldwide for their financial stability and discipline. This milestone reaffirms CABEI's position as one of the strongest multilateral financial institutions in the world, underscoring its ability to maintain prudent, transparent, and sustainable management that inspires confidence among investors and international partners.

SOURCE CABEI