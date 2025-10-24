CABEI appoints José Guillermo Guerrero as new Executive Vice President in a historic milestone for the institution

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) announced today the appointment of José Guillermo Guerrero Sobrino, a Mexican national, as its new Executive Vice President. The decision was approved by the Bank's Board of Directors following a competitive, international, and merit-based selection process.

Mr. Guerrero's appointment marks an unprecedented institutional milestone, as he becomes the first Executive Vice President from a non-regional member country, which was the first country in that group of members to join CABEI in 1992.

The process began in April 2025 with an international public call for applications, which received more than 600 applications from candidates from different member countries of the Bank. CABEI was assisted by an international firm that facilitated the recruitment process and ensured transparency and technical rigor.

The appointment comes within the framework of a new institutional phase, led by its Executive President, Gisela Sánchez, the first woman to hold this position in the Bank's history. Her management has focused on promoting operational excellence, ethics, and transparency, as well as results-oriented management, with solid governance and a strategy aimed at maximizing positive impact in member countries.

"The appointment of the new Executive Vice President marks a milestone in CABEI's history, as he is the first Vice President from a country outside the region: Mexico, which was the first country outside the region to join CABEI in 1992. It is a milestone that demonstrates institutional maturity and our commitment to the highest global standards," said CABEI Executive President Gisela Sánchez.

The new Executive Vice President has a solid track record with more than 25 years of experience in risk management, corporate finance, development, and multilateralism. He has held leadership positions in international financial institutions, global banks, consulting firms, and high-level academic roles. He has recognized technical expertise and strategic leadership skills.

