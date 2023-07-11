Cabinet Joint to Make Luxury Modern Cabinetry Accessible to the Individual

11 Jul, 2023, 11:21 ET

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabinet Joint presents their new line "Access" to bring luxury full-access RTA cabinetry to the homeowner and residential contractor. Since 2007, Cabinet Joint has connected individuals to high-quality, custom cabinetry at a discounted price by enabling clients to assemble the pieces themselves, while still providing hands-on assistance through the designing, ordering, and assembly processes. The frameless line the company released in June combines their classic quality and American heritage with modern sleekness, contemporary storage solutions, and increased environmental responsiveness. In a pre-release review of "Access", designer Kimberly Boyle recounted that she "could not imagine getting a better and easier RTA/flatpack cabinet any better than these. [...] The snap-in technology is incredible but these finish options are all so on trend."

Access cabinets in finishes Nero Ingo and Bleached Walnut.
Cabinet Joint has expressed how excited they are to add this first frameless option to their offering and to continue increasing the accessibility of high-quality cabinets to individuals nationwide. "Access" is now available for ordering with competitive lead times at 2-3 weeks.

Features and benefits of "Access" include:

  • Custom sizing to 1/16th inch increments plus support from an experienced design team
  • Domestically-sourced, formaldehyde-free plywood cabinet boxes
  • 2-3 week lead times, 3-4x faster than leading competitors
  • Upgraded maple interiors and premium Blum hardware
  • Interlocking assembly technology and guidance by a cabinet coach for ease of assembly

SOURCE Cabinet Joint

