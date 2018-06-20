Cabinet Member Linda McMahon to Visit Los Angeles; Highlight SBA Programs & Local Entrepreneurs

WHO: SBA Administrator Linda McMahon

WHEN: Friday, June 22, 2018

WHAT & WHERE: 1 p.m. PDT

Small Business Visit to Porto's Bakery & Cafe– OPEN PRESS

315 N. Brand Blvd

Glendale, CA 91203

Porto's Bakery & Cafe is a minority and woman-owned small business that received SBA technical assistance and has since grown into one of the country's most popular places to eat. In 2016, Yelp identified Porto's Bakery & Café as #1 on their list of the Top 100 United States restaurants.

WHY: Highlight SBA services that help Los Angeles entrepreneurs start businesses, grow their companies, and create jobs

