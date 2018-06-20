Cabinet Member Linda McMahon to Visit Los Angeles; Highlight SBA Programs & Local Entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Linda McMahon, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration and advocate for the nation's 30 million small businesses as a member of President Trump's Cabinet, will visit Los Angeles on Friday, June 22, 2018 to tour a minority and woman-owned small business assisted by the SBA, and highlight SBA programs.
The visit is part of her nationwide Ignite Tour to listen to business owners, drive economic growth, and educate about SBA services that help entrepreneurs start up, scale up, and create jobs.
WHO: SBA Administrator Linda McMahon
WHEN: Friday, June 22, 2018
WHAT & WHERE: 1 p.m. PDT
Small Business Visit to Porto's Bakery & Cafe– OPEN PRESS
315 N. Brand Blvd
Glendale, CA 91203
Porto's Bakery & Cafe is a minority and woman-owned small business that received SBA technical assistance and has since grown into one of the country's most popular places to eat. In 2016, Yelp identified Porto's Bakery & Café as #1 on their list of the Top 100 United States restaurants.
WHY: Highlight SBA services that help Los Angeles entrepreneurs start businesses, grow their companies, and create jobs
For interview opportunities, contact Dawn Golik, dawn.golik@sba.gov (559) 666-8286
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
