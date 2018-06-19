Cabinet Member Linda McMahon to Visit Orange County; Highlight SBA Programs for Small Businesses

WHO: SBA Administrator Linda McMahon

Small business owner Kristopher Plourde

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, June 22, 2018

8:30 a.m. PDT

Small Business visit to [AV] Irvine – OPEN PRESS

16500 Scientific Way

Irvine, CA 92618

WHAT: [AV] Irvine owner Kristopher Plourde was SBA Orange County Inland Empire's 2018 Small Business Person of the Year and 2004 Young Entrepreneur of the Year. He used an SBA loan to purchase a 25,000 square-foot facility for his event planning, design, and production business which has grown from 10 to more than 60 employees.

10:30 a.m. PDT

America West Lending Conference – OPEN PRESS

Hilton Costa Mesa—3050 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Administrator McMahon will deliver keynote remarks to lenders and bankers at the conference. SBA loans supported over $1.5 billion in lending in 2017 to small businesses located in the Orange County Inland Empire region.

WHY: Highlight the SBA's programs that help Orange County entrepreneurs start businesses, grow their companies, and create jobs.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

