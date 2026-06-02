Cabinetworks Group announces recipient of 2025 Plant of the Year

The top performing plant is led by the company's first and only female plant manager

SAYRE, Pa., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabinetworks Group, the country's largest privately owned cabinet manufacturer, recently announced its manufacturing plant in Sayre, Pennsylvania was the recipient of its 2025 Plant of the Year award. The plant is led by Holly Jennings, the company's first and only female plant manager, who has been with the company for 25 years.

The Sayre, Pennsylvania team celebrating being named the 2025 Plant of the Year

The internal Plant of the Year award program was launched in 2025. A selection committee, comprised of key operations leaders and executives from within Cabinetworks Group, reviews each individual plant for specific metrics and qualifications, including safety, quality, on-time complete delivery, cost and continuous improvement, with the plant in Sayre delivering exceptional results across the board.

Additional awards were also given out honoring Best in Safety, awarded to the Orwell, Ohio plant, as well as Best in Quality, awarded to the Mount Union, Pennsylvania plant.

"This recognition reflects what great manufacturing looks like at its best: a team that shows up every day committed to quality, accountability and continuous improvement," said Jeff Jackon, CEO of Cabinetworks Group. "The results speak for themselves, but it's the people behind those results, like Holly, who really make the difference."

During the company's 2026 Operations and Human Resources Leadership Summit, Jackson awarded the three winning plants with trophies to celebrate their accomplishments.

Standout metrics from the Sayre plant included a safety incident rate significantly below industrial average, with a 67% decrease year-over-year; turnover at a five-year low, with a 65% decrease year-over-year; a 58% increase in full Kaizen events; and a 325% increase in cost savings. Employee involvement in continuous improvement also rose to nearly 63%, showing strong culture adoption. Operationally, Sayre also achieved its best on-time complete performance since mid-2023.

"Sayre's performance in 2025 was extraordinary," said Michael Wothe, chief operating officer of Cabinetworks Group. "However, what truly distinguishes this plant is the consistency of their execution and the strong culture that supports it. Their team works with clarity, urgency and a shared sense of responsibility for the customer experience. Whether it's reducing scrap, improving on-time performance, strengthening environmental compliance or engaging team members through continuous improvement, Sayre delivered measurable results built on disciplined processes and a culture of trust."

"This honor reflects the relentless work, resilience and unwavering dedication that our team members bring every single day," said Jennings. "I feel incredibly honored and grateful for the trust that has been placed in me, and I'm proud to work alongside such a dedicated team. My focus is always on supporting them and continuing to build something strong together."

About Cabinetworks Group

As the largest privately held cabinetmaker in the United States, Cabinetworks Group is home to more than 5,000 team members; 20 locations, including 16 manufacturing facilities; and 13 brands — among them industry leaders KraftMaid®, Medallion®, Merillat® and Smart® Cabinetry. Through an expansive network of major home centers, independent dealers and distributors, Cabinetworks builds life into the kitchen — meeting any customer's vision with the industry's most comprehensive cabinetry. More information about the company, its products, and career opportunities can be found at cabinetworksgroup.com.

SOURCE Cabinetworks Group