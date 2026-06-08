Cabinetworks Group appoints Danielle Mikesell as new chief commercial officer

LIVONIA, Mich., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabinetworks Group, the country's largest privately owned cabinet manufacturer, recently announced it has appointed Danielle Mikesell as its new chief commercial officer.

Mikesell has been the company's chief marketing officer since 2024 and during her tenure, has introduced more new products than any year in the company's history.

Danielle Mikesell, chief commercial officer of Cabinetworks Group

An accomplished marketing and business leader, she has more than 20 years of experience in the building products and manufacturing industries. In her current role, she oversees brand and channel strategy, product development and innovation, digital experience and marketing services for Cabinetworks Group's broad portfolio of leading cabinetry brands, including KraftMaid®, Medallion®, Merillat® and SMART Cabinetry®.

As the company's first chief commercial officer, Danielle will assume responsibility for the multi-channel sales function while continuing to lead marketing for Cabinetworks Group, bringing greater integration across the full commercial organization and accelerating a more unified, customer-centric growth strategy.

"I'm honored to expand my role as chief commercial officer at Cabinetworks Group," said Mikesell. "What makes this opportunity especially exciting is the strength of our sales and marketing team, the power of our portfolio of industry-leading brands and the opportunities ahead to drive innovation and growth for our customers. Together, we are well positioned to build on our momentum, deepen customer partnerships and deliver solutions that help shape the heart of the home."

Previously, Mikesell served as global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart, where she led strategic marketing, communications, analytics, design, portfolio management, digital marketing and planning.

Prior to that, she was the senior vice president of marketing and product management at PGT Innovations, where she drove a multi-brand strategy that transformed the company into a national industry leader, repositioning it from a window manufacturer to a category innovator.

She has also held key leadership roles at Masco Cabinetry, deepening her expertise in B2B2C marketing, dealer and builder sales and engagement, product development and showroom strategy.

"Danielle is an exceptional choice for this role, bringing a powerful blend of real-world industry expertise and proven business acumen," said Jeff Jackson, CEO of Cabinetworks Group. "Before joining Cabinetworks, she spent more than 20 years in the home improvement category, driving innovation, building brands and creating world-class customer experiences. This deep industry background makes her a uniquely qualified and respected leader in the building products sector. I am energized by her passion for the category and for the kitchen dealers and designers we serve, and I am confident she will propel the business forward with a sharp focus on putting our customers first."

Mikesell holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Western Governors University.

About Cabinetworks Group

As the largest privately held cabinetmaker in the United States, Cabinetworks Group is home to more than 5,000 team members; 20 locations, including 16 manufacturing facilities; and 13 brands — among them industry leaders KraftMaid®, Medallion®, Merillat® and Smart® Cabinetry. Through an expansive network of major home centers, independent dealers and distributors, Cabinetworks builds life into the kitchen — meeting any customer's vision with the industry's most comprehensive cabinetry. More information about the company, its products, and career opportunities can be found at cabinetworksgroup.com.

SOURCE Cabinetworks Group