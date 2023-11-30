CABIO unveils NeoHMOs™ series at FIE 2023, targeting growing global demand for infant formula

News provided by

CABIO Biotech (Wuhan) Co, Ltd

30 Nov, 2023, 02:00 ET

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fi Europe & Hi 2023 (FIE 2023), the annual European trade show for natural and healthy food and beverage ingredients, is being held in Frankfurt between November 28 and 30, 2023. Over the past 26 years, cumulative visitor count of the prestigious Fi Europe has surpassed 500,000 person/times. As a trusted provider of premium functional ingredients and innovative solutions catering to global customers, CABIO has always participated actively in this industry event to share our cutting-edge research and innovation achievements with worldwide consumers and industry peers.

Continue Reading

This year, CABIO unveiled an exciting new product range, NeoHMOs™, at the FIE 2023. Our team's successful development and production of various physiologically active human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) caters to the ever-increasing consumer demand for natural and high-quality products. By employing synthetic biology technology, we have implemented a rational design and control process for HMOs, effectively reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption during production, and ensuring an eco-friendly manufacturing process. Moving forward, CABIO will remain committed to the research and production of HMOs, aiming to diversify their applications in the end market and provide a wider range of healthy choices for individuals across different age groups, including infants and adults.

As a core supplier in the global infant formula supply chain, CABIO is committed to upholding its heartwarming corporate philosophy that "behind every can of formula lies a baby", a value that has been cherished from the very beginning of our journey. We consistently maintain world-class standards in food safety and supply chain management, enabling us to provide high-quality functional nutritional products and diversified solutions to our customers in China and beyond.

At the FIE 2023, CABIO unveiled a wide range of products -- arachidonic acid (ARA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), sialic acid (SA), β-Carotene, etc. as well as the NeoHMOs™ family, including 2'-Fucosyllactose (2'-FL), 3-Fucosyllactose (3'-FL), lacto-N-tetraose (LNT), lacto-N-neo-tetraose (LNnT), 3'-sialic lactose (3'-SL), and 6'-sialic lactose (6'-SL).

With an unwavering commitment to the brand philosophy that "biotechnology nourishes life", CABIO strives to deliver premium products and innovative solutions to customers in the fields of human nutrition, animal nutrition, cosmetics, and personal care. Our vision is to become a global leader in biotechnology, empowering and enriching lives through nutrition and health.

About Us

Established in September 2004, CABIO Biotech (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. ("CABIO" for short) (SSES: 688089) is a high-tech company founded on biotechnology.

Since initial public offering, CABIO has actively embraced the field of synthetic biology, having established dedicated laboratories and initiated an array of forward-thinking and market-driven research projects. With our synthetic biology platform as the foundation, we have proactively expanded our product portfolio and industry presence, driving the development of new products and fostering the growth of our business. Our commitment lies in leveraging biotechnology to empower life nutrition and health.

www.cabio.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2289167/CABIO_Team_at_FiE.jpg

Also from this source

"Biotechnology Nourishes Life", CABIO explores the development of Synthetic Biology Industry

"Biotechnology Nourishes Life", CABIO explores the development of Synthetic Biology Industry

On June 9, 2023, the Synthetic Biology Technology Development Summit was held in Wuhan Optics Valley. The Summit was hosted by China Biotech...
"Biotechnology Nourishes Life", CABIO explores the development of Synthetic Biology Industry

"Biotechnology Nourishes Life", CABIO explores the development of Synthetic Biology Industry

On June 9, 2023, the Synthetic Biology Technology Development Summit was held in Wuhan Optics Valley. The Summit was hosted by China Biotech...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.