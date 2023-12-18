Cable Grip System Aims to Reduce Hazards and Increase Organization

News provided by

Madison Liquidators

18 Dec, 2023, 09:16 ET

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, the online leader in office furniture solutions, is proud of their latest release geared towards workplace organization. From brand partner Black Dog Office, this desk cable holder is designed to streamline and declutter work environments by effectively managing and concealing cables, cords, and wires under a desk or tabletop. To promote a safe and efficient workplace, this office organization solution is the latest cable management system offered by Madison Liquidators.

Desk Cable Holder aims to keep space below the desk organized. Now available at Madison Liquidators!
Desk Cable Holder aims to keep space below the desk organized. Now available at Madison Liquidators!

Under-desk cable management systems, such as the cable grip, are designed to organize and conceal cables and wires that are used to run numerous workplace devices such as desk power outlets. Reducing office hazards and the confusion that comes with a large number of cords is a priority for many businesses. 

This particular cable management system can help prevent tangling and create a neater, more organized workspace. With the ever-increasing availability of devices that make our work easier, come the challenges of maintaining a professional appearance and reducing tripping hazards. 

The cable grip system addresses this challenge by providing a hidden, easy-to-install, wave-like system that allows cords to be gently guided through its loops. This helps to keep them separate while also collecting them invisibly into a single area, thereby reducing hazards to foot traffic and making it simpler to trace a particular cord to its outlet. 

While multiple variations of under desk cable management systems abound, the feature-rich benefits that the Black Dog Office Under Desk Cable Management System offers are what led Madison Liquidators to make them available to consumers. The cable grip efficiently organizes cables, keeping them neatly arranged. They also may help prevent accidents caused by loose cables, such as tripping or electrical shock. The design accommodates various cable sizes and types, ensuring flexibility to meet a diversity of needs.

The cable grip under-desk cable management system is now available for purchase at Madison Liquidators, the online leader in ergonomic and organizational office furniture. Promoting safer work environments by using simple tools to help offices organize their workstations makes this newest addition an important release for Madison Liquidators and the companies that have come to trust in their reliable solutions.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators

