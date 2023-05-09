Cable Outside Plant Equipment Spend to Exceed $9.9 B Through 2030, According to Dell'Oro Group

Newly Launched Cable Outside Plant Equipment Advanced Research Report Tracks Optical Nodes, Amplifiers, and Passives

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, announced today the launch of its new Cable Outside Plant Equipment Advanced Research Report. Total Cable Outside Plant Equipment revenue remains on track to advance 14 percent in 2023, driven largely by continued mid- and high-split DOCSIS 3.1 projects in the North American market, which are driving purchases of 1.2 GHz amplifiers. Beginning later this year, Full Duplex 1.2 GHz and 1.8 GHz amplifiers will begin shipping, with significant volumes expected in 2024.

"Short-term band splitting projects will begin to give way to longer-term DOCSIS 4.0 upgrades, particularly in the North American market, where operators are looking to increase capacity and keep pace with fiber ISPs," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President and analyst with the Dell'Oro Group. "These upgrades will result in a significant increase in spending on optical nodes, amplifiers, and passive equipment, including taps and hardline splitters," added Heynen.

Additional highlights from the Cable Outside Plant Equipment Advanced Research Report:

Global Cable Outside Plant Equipment revenues are projected to peak at $1.4 B in 2027, when the largest number of tier-one operators in North America are expected to be in the middle of their amplifier and node upgrades for DOCSIS 4.0.

The DOCSIS 4.0 upgrade cycle will continue through 2030 as operators consistently expand their footprint using 1.8 GHz amplifiers, Full Duplex 1.2 GHz amplifiers, and 2 GHz taps where necessary.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Cable Outside Plant Equipment Advanced Research Report includes 8-year market forecasts for Optical Nodes, Amplifiers, and Passives, including Taps, Hardline Splitters, and Power Inserters. Amplifiers are also segmented by technology, including 1.2 GHz, 1.2 GHz Full Duplex, and 1.8 GHz. The report also includes regional subscriber forecasts for cable broadband subscribers. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

