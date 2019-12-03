Cabo En Vivo Presents an Exclusive Luxury Concert Experience in Cabo San Lucas Memorial Day Weekend 2020: EAGLES Sun., May 24 & The Doobie Brothers Sat., May 23

The high-end destination getaway is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience two nights of unforgettable beachfront performances in the beautiful Cabo Corridor, to a select crowd in an intimate setting.

As the best-selling American band of the '70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the EAGLES have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. For over four decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which recently culminated in a nomination for the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

American Express Card Members can purchase packages before the general public beginning Monday, December 9, at 10AM PT through Thursday, December 19, at 10PM PT. Packages go on sale to the general public Friday, December 20, at 10 AM PT.

All resort packages include tickets to performances for both nights, hotel accommodations (ranging from 2-4 nights), local airport transfers, ground transportation to and from the concerts, two nights of live music, as well as a variety of gourmet food and beverage options. Check packages for resort-specific amenities and offers. For complete information, and to purchase your destination packages starting December 9th, please visit caboenvivo.com.

Guests have a choice of 13 hand-picked tropical resorts:

Casa del Mar Golf Resort & Spa

Chileno Bay Resort

Dreams Los Cabos Suites Golf Resort & Spa

Grand Velas Los Cabos

Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort

& Golf Resort JW Marriott los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort

Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos

Marquis Los Cabos All Inclusive Resort & Spa

Paradisus Los Cabos

Sheraton Grand Los Cabos Hacienda del Mar

Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos

The Cape, A Thompson Hotel

Cabo en Vivo is produced by Live Nation in partnership with LaneOne, OBE, and OCESA. Casamigos is the Official Tequila and Mezcal partner for Cabo en Vivo. Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

