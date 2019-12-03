Cabo En Vivo Presents an Exclusive Luxury Concert Experience in Cabo San Lucas Memorial Day Weekend 2020: EAGLES Sun., May 24 & The Doobie Brothers Sat., May 23
Packages on Sale Beginning Monday, December 9 - Thursday, December 19, for American Express® Card Members
On Sale to the General Public Friday, December 20 @ 10 AM PT
Dec 03, 2019, 17:06 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabo en Vivo presents the EAGLES and The Doobie Brothers in an exclusive luxury concert experience in Cabo San Lucas over Memorial Day Weekend:
- Saturday May 23, 2020: An evening with The Doobie Brothers – Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee
- Sunday May 24, 2020: EAGLES - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill - performing their iconic greatest hits
The high-end destination getaway is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience two nights of unforgettable beachfront performances in the beautiful Cabo Corridor, to a select crowd in an intimate setting.
As the best-selling American band of the '70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the EAGLES have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. For over four decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which recently culminated in a nomination for the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
American Express Card Members can purchase packages before the general public beginning Monday, December 9, at 10AM PT through Thursday, December 19, at 10PM PT. Packages go on sale to the general public Friday, December 20, at 10 AM PT.
All resort packages include tickets to performances for both nights, hotel accommodations (ranging from 2-4 nights), local airport transfers, ground transportation to and from the concerts, two nights of live music, as well as a variety of gourmet food and beverage options. Check packages for resort-specific amenities and offers. For complete information, and to purchase your destination packages starting December 9th, please visit caboenvivo.com.
Guests have a choice of 13 hand-picked tropical resorts:
- Casa del Mar Golf Resort & Spa
- Chileno Bay Resort
- Dreams Los Cabos Suites Golf Resort & Spa
- Grand Velas Los Cabos
- Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort
- JW Marriott los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa
- Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort
- Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos
- Marquis Los Cabos All Inclusive Resort & Spa
- Paradisus Los Cabos
- Sheraton Grand Los Cabos Hacienda del Mar
- Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos
- The Cape, A Thompson Hotel
Cabo en Vivo is produced by Live Nation in partnership with LaneOne, OBE, and OCESA. Casamigos is the Official Tequila and Mezcal partner for Cabo en Vivo. Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment
