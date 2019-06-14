Cabot Announces First International Brand Expansion With Cabot Saint Lucia

"Mike Keiser and I have long-awaited the perfect opportunity to expand the Cabot brand internationally," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and Co-founder of Cabot Links. "With the tropical allure found in Saint Lucia and the magnificent ocean views from every corner of this spectacular site, we feel honored to be involved with such a special property within an incredible country."

The crown jewel of the luxury resort will be the 18-hole Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw designed golf course, Cabot Point, the famed designers' carefully chosen first Caribbean project. Cabot Point will be carved into the lush landscape with sweeping Caribbean ocean views, including seven holes that play directly along the ocean. Following suit behind Cabot's other courses, both of which were recently named among Golf Digest's "World's 100 Greatest Golf Courses," the course route will feature dramatic clifftop greens jutting into the ocean and meandering valleys leading from the upper elevations to meadows by the sea. Cabot Point encourages guests to fully embrace the striking scenery, whether playing the fairways or relaxing at the one-of-a-kind comfort stations.

"Our goal is to create a golf course with a sense of enjoyment and interest to complement and hopefully equal the site's overwhelming natural beauty," said Bill Coore, Co-principal of Coore & Crenshaw. "If we can accomplish that goal, we believe Cabot Point could become one of the Caribbean's most sought out courses. Ben Cowan-Dewar and Mike Keiser have certainly found another spectacular property for golf."

The luxury real estate at Cabot Saint Lucia will offer the best of Caribbean living with a collection comprised of stunning hillside townhomes and exceptional single-family homes conceptualized by world renowned architects, along with customizable beach front and blufftop grand estate lots. Each home will be surrounded by a panoramic turquoise seascape that provides direct, exclusive access to the resort amenities and golf course. Pre-sales will begin summer 2019 ranging from $760,000 -$10M.

Situated on a hilltop overlooking the beach, the club and resort at Cabot Saint Lucia will entice residents and guests alike with world-class amenities and experiences. Plans include a 50-suite boutique hotel, three restaurants, boutique retail shops, Cabot Spa and clubhouse. In addition, residents and guests will have exclusive access to an array of activities including a sports facility, a full-service beach club and excursions with the Cabot Saint Lucia Explorers Team.

"We're thoughtfully planning an unparalleled experience that will celebrate one of the world's top destinations by providing guests and residents once-in-a-lifetime encounters at every turn supported by well-appointed amenities and sustainability efforts," said George Punoose, Principal of Cabot Saint Lucia. "Cabot Saint Lucia plans to fully accentuate the rich local culture and the island's extraordinary offerings so that all members and guests get to experience the beautiful country to the fullest."

Cabot Saint Lucia will break ground on phase one of development in the summer of 2019 with golf play slated for 2021.

About Cabot Saint Lucia:

As the first international property by the acclaimed developers of Cabot Links, Cabot Saint Lucia expands upon its legacy of excellence with a brand-new golf club, residential community and resort located on a lush 370-acre peninsula in Saint Lucia. The property will feature a masterful Coore and Crenshaw designed 18-hole golf course, a stunning collection of residences ranging from hillside townhomes to expansive single-family homes and customizable beachfront lots, and a 50-suite resort. Cabot Saint Lucia will break ground on phase one of development in the summer of 2019 with golf play slated for 2021. For more information, visit www.cabotsaintlucia.com.

About Cabot:

Cabot is the developer and operator of a diverse collection of residential, resort, golf club and master-planned communities. The portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Links in Nova Scotia and most recently added Cabot Saint Lucia. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service. For more information, visit www.cabotlinks.com.

