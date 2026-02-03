Cabot Makes Game-Day Hosting Easy With Crowd-Pleasing Recipes, Snack Boards, and Ready-to-Serve Cracker Cuts

WAITSFIELD, Vt., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The unofficial MVP of Big Game Sunday is the food. This year, Cabot Creamery is helping hosts win over their guests with a delicious lineup of game-day favorites that are easy to prep, easy to serve, and even easier to enjoy.

Cabot's game-day recipe collection features craveable classics, new twists on fan favorites, and plenty of options that can be prepped ahead. But the biggest win of all? Cabot helps take the worry out of game-day planning, so you can focus on what matters most: good food, good company, and a great game.

Cabot cheese for the win in this Queso Fundido with Roasted Peppers dish.

Hosting Made Easy

Whether your Big Game plan includes a full spread of epic appetizers or simple snacks, Cabot makes it easy to bring people together with food that feels fun, festive, and easy to prep. Save time shredding cheese for nachos with Cabot Shreds. Skip slicing cheese for the charcuterie board with Cabot Cracker Cuts that come in a variety of award-winning flavors like Seriously Sharp, Gouda and Pepper Jack. Stop scrolling for recipe inspiration and let Cabot be your one-stop-shop for great-tasting recipes. To explore Cabot's full collection of game-day recipes, visit cabotcreamery.com/pages/recipes.

Classic Comfort Food, With a Cabot Twist

"Shredded cheddar — from the block or a bag — is a great method to melt cheese faster and evenly," said Mary Tuthill, Certified Cheese Professional at Cabot Creamery. "Whether you are making cheese sauce or nachos for your Big Game spread, cheese is the secret ingredient for a delicious and stress-free game-day dish."

One guaranteed hit is Queso Fundido with roasted peppers, Cabot Extra Sharp Cheddar and Monterey Jack. You can serve it straight from the oven with chips or a crusty baguette. Another crowd-pleasing app is Loaded Potato Skins. This recipe brings all the traditional flavors: creamy potato, crispy bacon, and tangy, melt-y Extra Sharp Cheddar cheese. Serve with Cabot Plain Yogurt (or Sour Cream) and loaded with fresh chopped chives.

The Ultimate Low-Lift Big Game Spread

Don't have the energy to prepare a fully cooked game-day spread? Cabot's got you covered. Impress your guests with a no-cook game-day cheese board featuring an assortment of Cabot Cracker Cuts. That's right, you don't even have to slice the cheese. Cabot Cracker Cuts come pre-sliced and ready to serve, making them a simple, no-fuss option that goes straight from the package to the board. Add some color with seasonal fruit and veggies, add a little crunch with crackers or nuts and round it out with a touch of something sweet to create a centerpiece snack for any size party.

Charcuterie Grazing Board Ideas & Recipes – Cabot Creamery

Vegetarian Cheese Board Ideas – Cabot Creamery

How to Make a Cheese Board: Prep Tips & Ideas – Cabot Creamery

About Cabot Creamery

Cabot Creamery is a farmer-owned cooperative and certified B-Corp that's been making award-winning products with love, pride and purpose for over a century. The high-quality milk produced by the Cabot farm families throughout New England and New York is crafted into dairy products including cheese, butter, Greek yogurt, sour cream, dips and other specialty products. For more information visit cabotcreamery.com

Sources (Cabot pages)

Images

SOURCE Cabot Creamery