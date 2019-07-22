Cabot's Australian Timber Oil Now Available in Aerosol - Protecting and Beautifying Outdoor Projects Faster Than Ever

Cabot Australian Timber Oil – now in an aerosol – is a unique blend of oils originally formulated to protect against the weather extremes of the Australian Outback. Its 3-way oil protection penetrates even dense exotic hardwoods offering superior sun and moisture protection while imparting lasting durability to high-traffic surfaces.

In addition, complex translucent iron oxide pigments provide 3-4 times the amount of U.V. protection of synthetic pigments in many traditional stains, helping to create and retain depth of color and clarity and help prevent graying.

"Cabot Australian Timber Oil aerosol makes it faster and easier than ever to stain and protect outdoor furniture or hard-to-reach wooden surfaces, providing a beautiful protective barrier against rain and sun," said Vageesh Bakhshi, Senior Product manager, Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group.

Cabot Australian Timber Oil is available at Ace Hardware.

For more information visit cabotstain.com.

About Cabot

Cabot is an industry leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of premium quality woodcare products. Cabot manufactures the industry's broadest line of quality interior and exterior wood stains, protective wood finishes and surface preparation products for both residential and commercial applications. No one does a better job of protecting wood and preserving its natural beauty. Cabot products are made using only the finest-grade oils and pigments; you'll find heritage, pride and commitment in every can. Cabot is available at hardware, home improvement, and specialty stores nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.cabotstain.com/.

