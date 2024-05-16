Cache Valley Bank accelerates its digital growth strategy with Finastra

Powered by Finastra Phoenix and Digital Banking, plus an expanded suite of solutions, the bank will enhance its user experience for both businesses and consumers

LAKE MARY, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced that Cache Valley Bank, a community bank with $2.9 billion in assets serving Utah and Southern Idaho, has expanded its collaboration with the financial software provider, gaining increased flexibility and agility through its cloud-based solutions. The bank will leverage Finastra Phoenix for its core, Finastra Digital Banking for consumer and business mobile banking, and a suite of ancillary solutions to enhance its operations and future-proof its technology stack.

Cache Valley Bank expanded its relationship with Finastra to modernize its core banking infrastructure and to reinvent its business with cutting-edge abilities and increased efficiencies across its operations. The bank is enhancing its Finastra core solution while replacing its digital banking infrastructure with Finastra's robust end-user engagement platform, making it well-positioned to quickly and efficiently adapt to emerging opportunities and to better deliver an enhanced user experience for businesses and consumers across the markets it serves.

When the bank recognized that its legacy digital banking solution could not offer the enhanced customer experience it wanted to deliver, it chose Finastra for its underlying technology, flexibility, and ecosystem. "For more than two decades, we have worked with Finastra to power our bank through their innovative, thoughtful, and efficient solutions," said Mike Lemon, chief financial officer at Cache Valley Bank. "When it came time to seek a new partner for our digital banking needs, we knew it made sense to expand our relationship with Finastra, as they offer the experience, stability, and access to innovation we need to deliver an enhanced customer experience."

The bank has a strategic vision to migrate all on-premises software to the cloud over time. Finastra Phoenix and Digital Banking support this goal and are designed to seamlessly migrate to the cloud, enabling the optimization of back-office resources and architecture. This shift will allow the bank to focus on its other priorities, such as the customer experience, more closely.

"To enable future growth, Cache Valley Bank needed an intuitive and user-friendly tech stack powered by the latest innovations in financial services," said Swathy Parthasarathy, chief operating officer, Universal Banking at Finastra. "Our core solution, digital banking, and our overall suite of services give the bank the agility and innovative capabilities needed to continue to be a leader in the market, grow its footprint, and increase efficiencies. We're honored to be a part of their growth journey."

Recognizing the importance of applying data to inform decision-making, the bank has added Finastra's Fusion Analytics business analytics tool as well. The solution helps community banks gather and aggregate their customers' current relationships, behaviors, and lifestyle attributes to identify opportunities for growth and profitability.

As part of the bank's migration to its new suite of services, it also benefits from access to Finastra's fintech ecosystem, leveraging partners such as Glia, a digital automation platform offering enhanced customer service. The bank additionally will implement Enterprise Content Management, Item Processing, and Rapid Wires from Finastra's suite of ancillary solutions.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning software solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by over 8,000 institutions, including 45 of the world's top 50 banks.

For more information, visit finastra.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/4699654/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Finastra