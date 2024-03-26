CACTUS forges partnership with American Psychological Association to Expand Access to High-Quality Psychology Research via R Discovery

PRINCETON, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a science communication and technology company, announces its partnership with American Psychological Association (APA), the leading scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States, with more than 157,000 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants and students as its members. APA's mission is to promote the advancement, communication, and application of psychological science and knowledge to benefit society and improve lives.

This collaboration aims to make high-quality psychology research accessible through R Discovery, the premier literature search and research reading app by CACTUS. Now all research content from APA's 90+ journals, covering a wide range of psychology and related disciplines, will be available on R Discovery.

This partnership between CACTUS and APA underscores a shared commitment to driving academic excellence by enhancing accessibility to research in psychology. The integration of APA's research papers in R Discovery will benefit over 3 million users across 190+ countries by providing them access to all APA journals. R Discovery's cutting-edge AI technology also allows users to consume research using smart features such as audio listening capabilities and the option to read research in their own language.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Abhishek Goel, Co-Founder and CEO, Cactus Communications remarked,"The collaboration with APA, the world's largest psychological organization, signifies CACTUS's commitment to enriching the literature search and reading experience. Together, we aim to empower researchers to make groundbreaking discoveries and contribute to the advancement of knowledge. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring and we will continue supporting academics in their scholarly pursuits."

Mr. Aaron Wood, Head of Product and Content Management, APA stated,"Through our collaboration with CACTUS, we aim to empower researchers and students globally by facilitating easier access to high-quality psychological research content via R Discovery, ultimately fostering advancements in the field of psychology. Research discovery is pivotal in changing the way researchers gain access to scholarly journal articles in psychology, providing them with the tools they need to drive innovation, deepen their knowledge, and pursue excellence in their work."

R Discovery, with a repository of over 250 million journal articles, is revolutionizing the way academics access and read research. This partnership will enable universities and academic institutions to provide their communities access to R Discovery's comprehensive research database.

