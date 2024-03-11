CACTUS partners with PNAS to make the journal's high-quality research accessible through R Discovery

PRINCETON, N.J., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a leading science communications and technology company, announces a partnership with Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), a leading multidisciplinary research journal. This will make PNAS' high-quality research accessible to researchers through R Discovery, the highest-rated literature search and research reading platform by CACTUS. The strategic collaboration aligns with the partners' shared commitment to empowering researchers and advancing academic excellence.

PNAS, a peer-reviewed journal of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) publishes more than 3,500 research papers across biological, physical, and social sciences. The partnership integrates all research papers from PNAS into R Discovery's growing database of more than120 million journal articles, with over 40 million being open access. With a user base surpassing 3 million across 190+ countries, R Discovery will seamlessly offer researchers convenient access to PNAS' widely cited multidisciplinary research papers through its app and web platform.

Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, R Discovery is dedicated to enriching the research discovery and reading experience for researchers. This is also a great opportunity for universities and academic institutions to provide their communities with access to R Discovery's extensive research database, encompassing scholarly literature and scientific papers from esteemed societies like PNAS and thousands of publishers, all in one place.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Abhishek Goel, Co-Founder & CEO, Cactus Communications remarked, "We are excited to partner with PNAS and bring their impactful research to the R Discovery platform. This collaboration underscores our commitment to making high-quality research more accessible to the researchers worldwide. By integrating PNAS content into our platform, we aim to enrich the research journey, empowering researchers in making groundbreaking discoveries."

Ms. Diane Sullenberger, Executive Editor of PNAS and PNAS Nexus, notes: "Our partnership with Cactus Communications signifies our shared vision to make PNAS research universally accessible through R Discovery. This collaboration holds potential to enhance academic excellence and enrich the journey of researchers."

This partnership marks a significant milestone for R Discovery, expanding its repository and solidifying its position as a leading platform for on-the-go research discovery. By providing scholars with unparalleled access to impactful research, the collaboration aims to foster a culture of innovation and excellence in academia.

