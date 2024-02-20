Cadbury's Bunny Tryouts Return for a Sixth Year of Cuteness

Pet parents are invited to enter their adorable animals into the new, bracket-style tournament to determine who will be this year's winning bunny

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 20, 2024  /PRNewswire/ -- The start of spring just got a whole lot cuter! Returning for a sixth year, the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are back in search of the next Cadbury Bunny. Starting today, February 20, whether you're the proud pet parent of a darling Dalmatian, charming calico or even a lovable lizard, your furry (or not so furry) friend has the chance to take home the title of 2024's Cadbury Bunny and a cash prize!

Credit: The Hershey Company
Credit: The Hershey Company

Since 2019, each spring, Cadbury has put the call out to pet owners looking to cast the next big star of its beloved Cadbury Bunny Tryouts ad spot. This year, for the first time, Cadbury is hopping into the madness of March where furry friends can enter to compete amongst finalists in a bracket-style elimination tournament on Instagram.

Open for entry – how to submit your pet's photo or video
To enter*, pet-parents must follow @CadburyUSA on Instagram and post a picture or video of their pet on their feed explaining why their pet should be the 2024 Cadbury Bunny. Entrants must post from a public Instagram account, tag the Cadbury brand (@CadburyUSA) and use #CadburyBunnyContest in their post, to accept terms and conditions. Finalists will be announced in early March.

The winning "bunny" and its owner will have the opportunity to receive up to $7,000 in prizes over the course of five rounds of voting, and the chance for the "bunny" to star in the 2025 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts commercial.

From March 11March 23, fans can vote during 24-hour periods until a winning "bunny" is crowned. Voting rounds include: 

  • Round of Thirty-Cute – Voting opens on March 11
  • Crème Sixteen – Voting opens on March 13
  • A Litter of Eight – Voting opens on March 18
  • Final Fur – Voting opens on March 20
  • Final Vote – Voting opens on March 22

"The spring season is a special time for our Cadbury team, but the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are perhaps the best part of all," said Natalie Shuntich, senior associate marketing manager at The Hershey Company. "The annual competition has evolved into a moment that fans eagerly await each year, and it is an honor to engage with both Cadbury and pet lovers alike, year after year, making them a central part of our brand."

Animal lovers everywhere can follow along and vote for their favorites on the @CadburyUSA Instagram as pets are narrowed down from the Round of Thirty-Cute to the Final Bunny. In the end, only one fan-favorite can be crowned as the 2024 Cadbury Bunny on March 25. Full rules can be found here: https://www.cadburytryouts.com/. Let the bunny games begin!

Contest Rules
*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Entry Period begins 12:00:01 PM ET on 2/20/24 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 2/26/24. If selected as a semi-finalist, you must participate in bracket-style public voting rounds that begins at 12:00 PM ET on 3/11/24 and ends at 11:59:59 AM ET on 3/23/24. Visit https://www.cadburytryouts.com/ for full Official Rules and complete details, including pet requirement, entry method, entry requirements, complete dates, judging criteria and process, semi-finalist & winner selection, and prize descriptions and conditions. To win the grand prize, winning pet featured in entry must be able to perform for camera and remain reasonably stationary while wearing physical bunny ears. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 19 E. Chocolate Ave., Hershey, PA. The Hershey Company sells Cadbury products in the United States under license from Cadbury UK Ltd.

About The Hershey Company 
The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet and communities. Hershey has nearly 20,000 employees in the U.S. and around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide that drive more than $10.4 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.  

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.  

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

News Releases in Similar Topics

