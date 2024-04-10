Reese's Introduces a Gold-Worthy Newcomer to Celebrate Team USA Ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024: Reese's Medals

To celebrate the newcomer, Reese's Medals, to its legendary lineup, Reese's is launching the Legend vs. Newcomer campaign, partnering with epic U.S. Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists and hopefuls to give fans a taste of friendly competition. Reese's roster of Legend and Newcomer athletes include:

Legends: U.S. Olympic gold medalist Alex Morgan (Soccer) – @alexmorgan13 U.S. Paralympic gold medalist Jessica Long (Para Swimming) – @jessicatatianalong

Newcomers: U.S. Olympic hopeful Sophia Smith (Soccer) – @sophsssmith U.S. Paralympic hopeful Haven Shepherd (Para Swimming) – @havenfaithshepherd



"We know that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are legendary among fans – and just like with legendary athletes – there is always room for some friendly competition to bring out the best versions of ourselves," said Shannon Wilkinson, Reese's senior brand manager. "Now, with the addition of our newcomer, Reese's Medals, and through our collaboration with Team USA and an incredible roster of athletes, we are bringing that spirit of friendly competition to the lead up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024."

"It has been a treat watching this creative campaign come to life," said Dave Mingey, SVP of Partnerships at USOPP (United States Olympic & Paralympic Properties). "Reese's Medals has created a visual storytelling opportunity that will become a cultural moment of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris."

As part of the Legend vs. Newcomer campaign, fans can tune in to @Reeses and the athletes' Instagrams beginning later this month to test out how much they really know about each star by guessing which athlete is behind some truly unexpected facts and stories. The Legend vs. Newcomer campaign will also be featured in video advertising, on social and through in-store display leading all the way up to the Paris Games.

Reese's Medals are available now for a limited time in snack, standard and king size packages, nationwide. Reese's Medals join Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with patriotic foils and Ice Breakers Limited Edition Golden Pineapple Gum and Mints as part of The Hershey Company's full roster of products celebrating Team USA this summer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

About Team USA

Team USA is the world's largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org .

About LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles' third time to host the Olympic Games, previously hosted in 1984 and 1932, and first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles will host the world's most elite athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, non-profit organization with revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality and ticketing programs and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee. For more information, visit la28.org.

SOURCE The Hershey Company