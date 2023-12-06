This recognition spotlights the top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected CADDi as one of this year's Top Tech Startups, which spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

CADDi Receives 2023 Top Tech Startup Award by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

CADDi's software, CADDi Drawer, is a drawings search software that optimizes procurement and supply-chain functions by improving supplier section and parts consolidation. It automatically extracts and digitizes structured data from drawings, including shapes, title block information, and dimensions. The "similar drawing search" function uses a patented image-analysis algorithm to analyze and identify similar drawings based on depicted shapes, promoting efficient data utilization.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top innovator in the manufacturing and supply chain space. At CADDi, we're on a mission to unleash the full potential of manufacturing, and this accolade fuels our commitment to transforming the industry through innovative AI-enabled solutions," said Yushiro Kato, co-founder and CEO of CADDi. "We're excited about the future and the opportunity to showcase our initiatives on the Innovation Stage at Manifest's event in 2024."

AI-powered automation retains its top spot from a majority of the winners (46% vs. last year's 35%), with AI, smart data capture and real-time transportation management trailing behind (41%, 33%, and 29%, respectively). Winners range in revenue from $1 million to $20 million, with startups beginning operation as early as 2000.

"Many of today's startups are poised to disrupt the logistics space. Whether it's raising money to improve sustainability, visibility, and food safety or empowering companies to enhance the last mile, these startups are putting innovation at the forefront. They're introducing real-time tracking and carbon footprint solutions and developing robotics and wearables to better move product from Point A to Point B in the safest, most efficient manner," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The future of the supply chain industry is now. And now is the time to spotlight these startups' initiatives."

This year's award recipients will also be profiled on FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com. Go to https://foodl.me/5z0zecqd to view the complete list of Top Tech Startup winners.

About CADDi

CADDi is a global manufacturing company on a mission to "unleash the potential of manufacturing." The company strives to transform the manufacturing industry through its primary offering, "CADDi Drawer," an AI-enabled drawing management system, helping further unlock the potential of manufacturing by significantly improving the efficiency of procurement teams.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Media contact:

Bob Spoerl

[email protected]

773-453-2444

SOURCE CADDi