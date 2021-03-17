CADENAS 2021 Industrial Marketing Report Reveals 92% of Engineers and Architects Consider a 3D Preview Important for Product Selection

The report reveals that 92% of engineers and architects consider a 3D preview an important factor for product selection Tweet this

When searching for supplier parts online, what is most important to your part selection experience?

If a supplier does not offer CAD or BIM models online, what do you do?

Would you choose one supplier over another because they provide native CAD / BIM models?

If you download a CAD or BIM file of a part, does the physical part ultimately get purchased?

How important is it to see a 3D preview to assist in product selection?

When you specify a supplier part for a design, what quantity is typically purchased for production?

Understanding how and why a product is selected is key to manufacturers delivering a great digital customer experience. The report reveals that 92% of engineers and architects consider a 3D preview an important factor for product selection, illustrating the need for manufacturers provide enhanced product information to designers.

Providing Customer Insights to Industrial and Architectural Manufacturers

A key for any business is to "know the customer." Companies have many ways to gauge interest in their products and services, usually based upon direct interactions as customers shop or buy. While many B2B businesses can interact with purchasing departments to learn what they are looking for, some have additional considerations.

For industrial and architectural projects, a person known as the "specifier" plays a key role in selecting the product. This is often an engineer or an architect who needs to source manufactured products and components to test fit in their larger design. These products make up most of the larger design and are chosen by specifiers to be purchased for the end product.

One of CADENAS' primary goals is to help manufacturers have better interactions with specifiers, such as engineers and architects. By conducting this survey and sharing the results, manufacturers gain actionable insights to improve their services and deliverables.

Continue to get the full Industrial Marketing Report.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of online catalogs and interactive configuration tools for manufacturers. eCATALOGsolutions by CADENAS enables manufacturers to deliver interactive 3D previews with digital CAD downloads directly from within their website, increasing sales leads and ensuring components get "designed in" to large scale projects. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com

Media Inquiries

CADENAS PARTsolutions

Adam Beck – Director of Marketing

400 Techne Center Dr., Ste. 301

Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone: (513) 453-0453

Fax: (513) 453-0460

[email protected]

partsolutions.com

@partsolutions

SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions

Related Links

http://www.partsolutions.com

