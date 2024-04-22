Cadence Bank Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Highlights for the first quarter of 2024 included:

Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $114.6 million , or $0.62 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders, (1) which excludes non-routine income and expenses, (2) of $114.4 million , which is also $0.62 per diluted common share.

, or per diluted common share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders, which excludes non-routine income and expenses, of , which is also per diluted common share. Generated net organic loan growth of $385.6 million , or 4.8% on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2024. Core customer deposits, defined as total deposits excluding public funds and brokered deposits, reflected organic growth of approximately $400.0 million , or 5.0% on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2024.

, or 4.8% on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2024. Core customer deposits, defined as total deposits excluding public funds and brokered deposits, reflected organic growth of approximately , or 5.0% on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2024. Net interest margin improved 18 basis points to 3.22% from 3.04% for the fourth quarter of 2023, benefiting from the fourth quarter 2023 securities portfolio repositioning as well as net loan growth in the first quarter of 2024.

Total adjusted revenue (1) of $437.7 million increased $30.0 million , or 7.4%, from prior quarter.

of increased , or 7.4%, from prior quarter. Improvement in operating efficiency included a $6.2 million decline in adjusted noninterest expense (1) compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and an improvement in the adjusted efficiency ratio (1) of 589 basis points to 60.1% for the first quarter of 2024.

decline in adjusted noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and an improvement in the adjusted efficiency ratio of 589 basis points to 60.1% for the first quarter of 2024. Continued to maintain strong balance sheet liquidity, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 86.3% at March 31, 2024 .

. Repurchased 657,593 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $25.65 per share; regulatory capital remained strong with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital of 11.7% and Total Capital of 14.5%.

"Our Company's first quarter results reflect improved operating performance resulting from several strategic accomplishments over the past several quarters as well as continued success in business development," remarked Dan Rollins, chairman and chief executive officer of Cadence Bank. "We hit on all cylinders, realizing nice increases in loans and core customer deposits, strong revenue growth coupled with lower expenses, and a continued strong balance sheet poised for ongoing growth. Our efforts to improve efficiency are reflected in a meaningful reduction in operating expenses compared to both the first and fourth quarters of 2023. Finally, we were able to opportunistically repurchase approximately 657,000 shares during the first quarter, further benefiting earnings per share."

Earnings Summary

Given the sale of Cadence Insurance, Inc. ("Cadence Insurance") in the fourth quarter of 2023, the financial results presented consist of both continuing operations and discontinued operations. The discontinued operations include the financial results of Cadence Insurance prior to the sale, as well as the associated gain on sale in the fourth quarter of 2023. The discontinued operations are presented as a single line item below income from continuing operations and as separate lines in the balance sheet in the accompanying tables for all periods presented. All adjusted financial results discussed herein are adjusted results from continuing operations.

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $114.6 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, compared with $74.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023 and $256.7 million, or $1.41 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders from continuing operations(1) was $114.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $120.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023 and $72.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR from continuing operations(1) of $174.2 million, or 1.44% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $169.6 million, or 1.41% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2023 and $137.9 million, or 1.13% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $353.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $354.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $334.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) was 3.22% for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 3.29% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.04% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest revenue increased $19.3 million, or 5.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 as the Company continues to benefit from the fourth quarter 2023 securities portfolio repositioning and improved earning asset mix resulting from continued deployment of cash as well as first quarter 2024 loan growth. Purchase accounting accretion revenue was $3.5 million and $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively.

Yield on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, was 6.46% for the first quarter of 2024, up 3 basis points from 6.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Approximately 28% of our total loans are floating (reprice within 30 days), and another 20% reprice within 12 months. Our total loan beta, excluding accretion, is 46% cycle-to-date. Investment securities yielded 3.13% in the first quarter of 2024, up 65 basis points from 2.48% in the fourth quarter of 2023, and up from 1.84% in the first quarter of 2023, reflective of the securities restructurings that occurred in 2023. As a result, the yield on total interest earning assets increased to 5.80% for the first quarter of 2024, up 21 basis points from 5.59% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The average cost of total deposits increased to 2.45% for the first quarter of 2024, up 13 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The first quarter increase in total deposit costs continued to slow compared to recent quarters. Total interest-bearing liabilities cost increased to 3.40% for the first quarter of 2024 from 3.34% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Our total deposit beta, excluding brokered deposits, is 43% cycle-to-date.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $385.6 million during the first quarter, or 4.8% annualized to $32.9 billion. The loan growth for the quarter was primarily in our non-real estate and owner occupied commercial and industrial portfolios as well as residential mortgages.

Total deposits were $38.1 billion as of March 31, 2024, a decline of $376.9 million from the prior quarter. The decline included a $262.8 million reduction in brokered deposits as the Company continues to reduce its use of brokered deposits. Total public fund balances declined $874.0 million from the linked quarter to $4.8 billion at March 31, 2024, reflecting seasonal volatility in these balances. Importantly, core customer deposits, which excludes brokered deposits and public funds, reflected organic growth of approximately $400.0 million compared to December 31, 2023. In addition, we had approximately $360.0 million in customer balances transition from repo products into deposit products during the first quarter of 2024.

The March 31, 2024 loan to deposit ratio was 86.3% and securities to total assets was 17.2%, reflecting continued strong liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 23.1% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2024, reflecting a slight decline from 24.0% at December 31, 2023. The Company's deposit base continues to be very granular, with average transaction account balances of approximately $23,000 for consumer accounts and $129,000 for commercial accounts at March 31, 2024. Additionally, approximately 98% of the Company's deposit accounts have balances less than $250,000, and approximately 74% of our deposit balances were FDIC insured or collateralized at quarter-end.

Total investment securities increased $0.2 billion during the quarter to $8.3 billion at March 31, 2024. Cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve declined $1.2 billion to $3.0 billion at March 31, 2024, as the Company continued to reinvest in securities, reduce reliance on brokered deposits and fund loan growth. Additionally, the Company refinanced the $3.5 billion bank term funding program borrowing early in the first quarter, lowering the cost from 4.84% at December 31, 2023 to 4.76% at March 31, 2024.

Credit Results, Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 were $19.5 million, or 0.24% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $1.9 million, or 0.02% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2023 and net charge-offs of $23.8 million, or 0.29% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was $22.0 million, compared with $10.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $38.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses of $472.6 million at March 31, 2024 remained unchanged from the prior quarter at 1.44% of total loans and leases.

Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets were 0.51% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.32% at March 31, 2023 and 0.45% at December 31, 2023. Total non-performing loans and leases as a percent of loans and leases, net were 0.73% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.51% at March 31, 2023 and 0.67% at December 31, 2023. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets was $5.3 million at March 31, 2024 compared to the March 31, 2023 balance of $5.3 million and the December 31, 2023 balance of $6.2 million. For the first quarter of 2024, criticized and classified loans were relatively stable. Criticized loans represented 2.64% of loans at March 31, 2024 compared to 2.86% at March 31, 2023 and 2.60% at December 31, 2023, while classified loans were 2.19% at March 31, 2024 compared to 2.28% at March 31, 2023 and 2.09% at December 31, 2023.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $83.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared with $34.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and negative $311.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the first quarter of 2024 was $83.8 million, compared with $85.7 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $73.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the first quarter of 2024 excludes an insignificant amount of securities losses while fourth quarter 2023 adjusted noninterest revenue(1) excludes the securities portfolio restructuring loss of $384.5 million. The linked quarter increase in adjusted noninterest revenue(1) was driven primarily by growth in mortgage banking revenue, as well as deposit service revenue. The increase in mortgage revenue was in both production and servicing revenue, as well as positive variance related to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation.

Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $11.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Deposit service charge revenue was $18.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared with $16.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $11.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Deposit service charge revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 included an adjustment of approximately $8 million, resulting from deposit service charge changes. These changes are expected to result in a reduction in revenue of approximately $3 million per year and are fully reflected in the first quarter 2024 run rate.

Other noninterest revenue was $24.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $29.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $27.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decline compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was driven by a number of smaller variances including declines in death benefits on bank-owned life insurance, payroll processing revenue, and equity investment valuations.

Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $6.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The net MSR valuation adjustment was insignificant for the first quarter of 2024, compared with a negative $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 and a negative $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Mortgage origination volume for the first quarter of 2024 was $437.2 million, compared with $454.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $434.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $263.2 million, compared with $284.6 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $329.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the first quarter of 2024 was $263.5 million, compared with $270.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $269.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 60.1% for the first quarter of 2024, meaningfully improved from 66.0% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 61.3% for the first quarter of 2023.

The $6.2 million, or 2.3%, linked quarter decline in adjusted noninterest expense(1) was driven by declines in data processing and software expense as well as other noninterest expense, partially offset by a seasonal increase in salaries and employee benefits. Salaries and employee benefits increased $8.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 with nearly half of the increase as a result of seasonal increases in payroll tax expense resulting from the annual FICA reset and 401(k) expense related to annual incentive compensation payouts. Additionally, certain other incentive based accruals increased as a result of strong operating performance. Data processing and software expense declined $2.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily as a result of certain seasonal and volume related factors as well as timing. Other noninterest expense declined $11.4 million on an adjusted basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This decline included decreases in a number of expense items including legal fees, advertising and public relations, contributions and operational losses.

Capital Management

Total shareholders' equity was $5.2 billion at March 31, 2024 compared with $4.5 billion at March 31, 2023 and $5.2 billion at December 31, 2023. Estimated regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2024 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 11.7%, Tier 1 capital of 12.1%, Total risk-based capital of 14.5%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 9.5%. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 657,593 shares of common stock under its 10 million share authorization for 2024. Outstanding common shares were 182.7 million as of March 31, 2024.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "I'm excited to see the hard work of teammates across our organization bear fruit in the financial results we've reported this quarter. Our efforts to improve our balance sheet profile, improve operating efficiency, and produce disciplined growth have contributed to meaningful improvement in virtually all of our key performance metrics. We've also been able to maintain stable credit quality metrics and a strong capital base. I'm encouraged by this momentum as we look to the remainder of the year and beyond."

Key Transactions

Effective November 30, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its insurance subsidiary, Cadence Insurance, to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for approximately $904 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The Transaction resulted in net capital creation of approximately $620 million, including a net gain on sale of approximately $520 million. The gain along with Cadence Insurance's historical financial results for periods prior to the divestiture have been reflected in the consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations. Additionally, current and prior period adjusted earnings exclude the impact of discontinued operations. The purchase price and related gain remain subject to additional adjustments in accordance with the purchase agreement.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results on April 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing http://ir.cadencebank.com/events. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, and retirement plan management. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears in Table 14 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 20 of this news release.

(2) See Table 14 for detail on non-routine income and expenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks caution" doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or phrases like "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "foresee," "indicate," "may," "might," "outlook," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures or results of operations as well as the impact of the Cadence Insurance sale (the "Cadence Insurance Transaction") on the Company's financial condition and future net income and earnings per share, the amount of net after-tax proceeds expected to be received by the Company from the Cadence Insurance Transaction, and the Company's ability to deploy capital into strategic and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors the Company may face include, without limitation: general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, including inflation, and the effect of such conditions on customers, potential customers, assets, investments and liquidity; risks arising from market and consumer reactions to the general banking environment, or to conditions or situations at specific banks; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level, cost, and composition of, and competition for, deposits, loan demand and timing of payments, the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits, to retain or grow loans or additional interest and fee income, or to control noninterest expense; the effect of pricing pressures on the Company's net interest margin; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; uncertainties surrounding the functionality of the federal government; potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion, acquisition, or divestment strategies (including the Cadence Insurance Transaction), including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals, or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions, growth, or divestment strategies; the ability to pay dividends or coupons on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or the 4.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; changes in legal, financial, accounting, and/or regulatory requirements; the costs and expenses to comply with such changes; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity and the impact of generative artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers. The Company also faces risks from natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international or political instability, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine, the escalating conflicts in the Middle East, and additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments.

The Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; the impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and the company's success in executing its business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved in all of the foregoing.

In addition, the Company faces risks from the failure to achieve the expected impact on the Company's financial condition; and risks associated with unexpected costs or liabilities relating to the Cadence Insurance Transaction.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, particularly those under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.

Table 1 Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Earnings Summary:









Interest revenue $ 637,113 $ 615,187 $ 595,459 $ 573,395 $ 526,126 Interest expense 283,205 280,582 266,499 239,868 171,862 Net interest revenue 353,908 334,605 328,960 333,527 354,264 Provision for credit losses 22,000 38,000 17,000 15,000 10,000 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 331,908 296,605 311,960 318,527 344,264 Noninterest revenue 83,786 (311,460) 73,989 86,664 34,463 Noninterest expense 263,207 329,367 274,442 267,466 284,647 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 152,487 (344,222) 111,507 137,725 94,080 Income tax expense (benefit) 35,509 (80,485) 24,355 30,463 21,073 Income (loss) from continuing operations 116,978 (263,737) 87,152 107,262 73,007 Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 522,801 5,431 6,766 3,622 Net income 116,978 259,064 92,583 114,028 76,629 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 Net income available to common shareholders $ 114,606 $ 256,692 $ 90,211 $ 111,656 $ 74,257











Balance Sheet - Period End Balances







Total assets $ 48,313,863 $ 48,934,510 $ 48,523,010 $ 48,838,660 $ 51,693,096 Total earning assets 43,968,692 44,192,887 43,727,058 44,010,411 46,806,214 Available for sale securities 8,306,589 8,075,476 9,643,231 10,254,580 10,877,879 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 32,882,616 32,497,022 32,520,593 32,556,708 31,282,594 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) 472,575 468,034 446,859 466,013 453,727 Net book value of acquired loans 6,011,007 6,353,344 6,895,487 7,357,174 7,942,980 Unamortized net discount on acquired loans 23,715 26,928 30,761 37,000 41,748 Total deposits 38,120,226 38,497,137 38,335,878 38,701,669 39,406,454 Total deposits and repurchase agreements 38,214,616 38,948,653 39,198,467 39,492,427 40,177,789 Other short-term borrowings 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,223 3,500,226 5,700,228 Subordinated and long-term debt 430,123 438,460 449,323 449,733 462,144 Total shareholders' equity 5,189,932 5,167,843 4,395,257 4,485,850 4,490,417 Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) 5,981,265 5,929,672 5,705,178 5,648,925 5,572,303 Common shareholders' equity 5,022,939 5,000,850 4,228,264 4,318,857 4,323,424 Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) $ 5,814,272 $ 5,762,679 $ 5,538,185 $ 5,481,932 $ 5,405,310











Balance Sheet - Average Balances







Total assets $ 48,642,540 $ 48,444,176 $ 48,655,138 $ 49,067,121 $ 48,652,201 Total earning assets 44,226,077 43,754,664 44,003,639 44,229,519 43,817,318 Available for sale securities 8,269,708 9,300,714 10,004,441 10,655,791 11,354,457 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 32,737,574 32,529,030 32,311,572 31,901,096 30,891,640 Total deposits 38,421,272 38,215,379 38,465,975 38,934,793 38,904,048 Total deposits and repurchase agreements 38,630,620 38,968,397 39,293,030 39,708,963 39,632,023 Other short-term borrowings 3,500,000 3,503,320 3,510,942 3,541,985 3,326,196 Subordinated and long-term debt 434,579 443,251 449,568 455,617 462,385 Total shareholders' equity 5,194,048 4,507,343 4,505,162 4,539,353 4,396,461 Common shareholders' equity $ 5,027,055 $ 4,340,350 $ 4,338,169 $ 4,372,360 $ 4,229,468











Nonperforming Assets:









Non-performing loans and leases (NPL) (2) 241,007 216,141 150,038 157,243 160,615 Other real estate owned and other assets 5,280 6,246 2,927 2,857 5,327 Non-performing assets (NPA) $ 246,287 $ 222,387 $ 152,965 $ 160,100 $ 165,942



(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 - 25. (2) At March 31, 2024, $59.9 million of NPL is covered by government guarantees from the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA.

Table 2 Selected Financial Ratios



Quarter Ended

Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Financial Ratios and Other Data:









Return on average assets from continuing operations (2) 0.97 % (2.16) % 0.71 % 0.88 % 0.61 % Return on average assets (2) 0.97 % 2.12 % 0.75 % 0.93 % 0.64 % Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations (1)(2) 0.97 0.62 0.82 0.92 1.03 Return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations (2) 9.17 (24.32) 7.75 9.62 6.77 Return on average common shareholders' equity (2) 9.17 23.46 8.25 10.24 7.12 Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations (1)(2) 9.15 6.65 8.93 10.10 11.58 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (1)(2) 12.94 (36.79) 11.75 14.55 10.44 Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 12.94 35.49 12.50 15.49 10.97 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (1)(2) 12.92 10.06 13.53 15.27 17.84 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operation to total average assets (1)(2) 1.44 (2.51) 1.05 1.25 0.87 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets (1)(2) 1.44 1.13 1.18 1.30 1.41 Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 3.22 3.04 2.98 3.03 3.29 Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent 2.40 2.25 2.21 2.29 2.65 Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) 60.05 NM 67.17 60.51 73.03 Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) 60.12 66.01 63.64 58.97 61.31 Loan/deposit ratio 86.26 % 84.41 % 84.83 % 84.12 % 79.38 % Full time equivalent employees 5,322 5,333 6,160 6,479 6,567











Credit Quality Ratios:









Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2) 0.24 % 0.29 % 0.42 % 0.16 % 0.02 % Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2) 0.27 0.46 0.21 0.19 0.13 ACL to loans and leases, net 1.44 1.44 1.37 1.43 1.45 ACL to NPL 196.08 216.54 297.83 296.36 282.49 NPL to loans and leases, net 0.73 0.67 0.46 0.48 0.51 NPA to total assets 0.51 0.45 0.32 0.33 0.32











Equity Ratios:









Total shareholders' equity to total assets 10.74 % 10.56 % 9.06 % 9.19 % 8.69 % Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 10.40 10.22 8.71 8.84 8.36 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 7.60 7.44 5.86 6.00 5.66 Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1) 9.13 8.90 8.41 8.25 7.65











Capital Adequacy (3):









Common Equity Tier 1 capital 11.7 % 11.6 % 10.3 % 10.1 % 10.1 % Tier 1 capital 12.1 12.1 10.8 10.5 10.6 Total capital 14.5 14.3 12.9 12.7 12.8 Tier 1 leverage capital 9.5 9.3 8.6 8.5 8.4



(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 - 25. (2) Annualized. (3) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated. NM - Not meaningful

Table 3 Selected Financial Information



Quarter Ended

Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Common Share Data:









Diluted earnings (losses) per share from continuing operations $ 0.62 $ (1.46) $ 0.46 $ 0.57 $ 0.38 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) 0.62 0.40 0.53 0.60 0.66 Diluted earnings per share 0.62 1.41 0.49 0.61 0.40 Cash dividends per share 0.250 0.235 0.235 0.235 0.235 Book value per share 27.50 27.35 23.15 23.65 23.67 Tangible book value per share (1) 19.48 19.32 15.09 15.56 15.55 Market value per share (last) 29.00 29.59 21.22 19.88 20.76 Market value per share (high) 30.03 31.45 25.87 21.73 28.18 Market value per share (low) 24.99 19.67 19.00 16.95 19.24 Market value per share (average) 27.80 24.40 22.56 19.73 24.88 Dividend payout ratio from continuing operations 40.48 % (16.13) % 51.09 % 41.23 % 61.84 % Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations (1) 40.32 % 58.75 % 44.34 % 39.17 % 35.61 % Total shares outstanding 182,681,325 182,871,775 182,611,075 182,626,229 182,684,578 Average shares outstanding - diluted 185,574,130 182,688,190 184,645,004 183,631,570 183,908,798











Yield/Rate:









(Taxable equivalent basis)









Loans, loans held for sale, and leases 6.50 % 6.48 % 6.39 % 6.24 % 6.00 % Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net accretion on acquired loans and leases 6.46 6.43 6.31 6.18 5.87 Available for sale securities:









Taxable 3.11 2.45 2.07 2.09 1.80 Tax-exempt 4.25 3.78 3.23 3.21 3.21 Other investments 5.48 5.41 5.36 5.05 4.64 Total interest earning assets and revenue 5.80 5.59 5.38 5.21 4.88 Deposits 2.45 2.32 2.14 1.87 1.28 Interest bearing demand and money market 3.11 3.02 2.79 2.49 2.03 Savings 0.57 0.56 0.56 0.51 0.36 Time 4.42 4.22 3.98 3.69 2.24 Total interest bearing deposits 3.21 3.10 2.88 2.58 1.86 Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other 4.86 4.33 4.27 3.97 3.73 Short-term FHLB borrowings — — 3.54 5.24 4.66 Short-term BTFP borrowings 4.84 5.04 5.15 5.15 — Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings 3.39 3.33 3.16 2.90 2.20 Long-term debt 4.35 4.18 4.22 4.23 4.27 Total interest bearing liabilities 3.40 3.34 3.17 2.92 2.23 Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets 75.73 % 76.08 % 75.74 % 74.57 % 71.24 % Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment (in thousands) $ 636 $ 987 $ 1,081 $ 1,063 $ 1,051



(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 - 25. NM - Not meaningful

Table 4 Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



As of (In thousands) Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 427,543 $ 798,177 $ 594,787 $ 722,625 $ 660,431 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold 2,609,931 3,434,088 1,400,858 1,005,889 4,449,631 Available for sale securities, at fair value 8,306,589 8,075,476 9,643,231 10,254,580 10,877,879 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 32,882,616 32,497,022 32,520,593 32,556,708 31,282,594 Allowance for credit losses 472,575 468,034 446,859 466,013 453,727 Net loans and leases 32,410,041 32,028,988 32,073,734 32,090,695 30,828,867 Loans held for sale, at fair value 169,556 186,301 162,376 193,234 196,110 Premises and equipment, net 822,666 802,133 789,698 804,732 801,463 Goodwill 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 Other intangible assets, net 96,126 100,191 104,596 109,033 115,113 Bank-owned life insurance 645,167 642,840 639,073 634,985 631,174 Other assets 1,458,459 1,498,531 1,590,769 1,486,070 1,609,232 Assets of discontinued operations — — 156,103 169,032 155,411 Total Assets $ 48,313,863 $ 48,934,510 $ 48,523,010 $ 48,838,660 $ 51,693,096 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 8,820,468 $ 9,232,068 $ 9,648,191 $ 10,223,508 $ 11,517,037 Interest bearing 18,945,982 19,276,596 18,334,551 18,088,711 18,146,678 Savings 2,694,777 2,720,913 2,837,348 2,983,709 3,226,685 Time deposits 7,658,999 7,267,560 7,515,788 7,405,741 6,516,054 Total deposits 38,120,226 38,497,137 38,335,878 38,701,669 39,406,454 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 94,390 451,516 862,589 790,758 771,335 Other short-term borrowings 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,223 3,500,226 5,700,228 Subordinated and long-term debt 430,123 438,460 449,323 449,733 462,144 Other liabilities 979,192 879,554 876,195 806,305 763,912 Liabilities of discontinued operations — — 103,545 104,119 98,606 Total Liabilities 43,123,931 43,766,667 44,127,753 44,352,810 47,202,679 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 456,703 457,179 456,528 456,566 456,711 Capital surplus 2,724,587 2,743,066 2,733,003 2,724,021 2,715,981 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (791,333) (761,829) (1,309,921) (1,163,075) (1,081,886) Retained earnings 2,632,982 2,562,434 2,348,654 2,301,345 2,232,618 Total Shareholders' Equity 5,189,932 5,167,843 4,395,257 4,485,850 4,490,417 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 48,313,863 $ 48,934,510 $ 48,523,010 $ 48,838,660 $ 51,693,096

Table 5 Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 557,009 $ 443,504 $ 362,479 $ 402,744 $ 500,507 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold 3,146,439 1,811,686 1,571,973 1,605,594 1,524,358 Available for sale securities, at fair value 8,269,708 9,300,714 10,004,441 10,655,791 11,354,457 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 32,737,574 32,529,030 32,311,572 31,901,096 30,891,640 Allowance for credit losses 473,849 447,879 459,698 457,027 442,486 Net loans and leases 32,263,725 32,081,151 31,851,874 31,444,069 30,449,154 Loans held for sale, at fair value 72,356 113,234 115,653 67,038 46,863 Premises and equipment, net 808,473 795,164 811,095 804,526 799,077 Goodwill 1,367,785 1,367,916 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,784 Other intangible assets, net 98,350 102,765 107,032 113,094 117,518 Bank-owned life insurance 643,189 640,439 636,335 632,489 630,601 Other assets 1,415,506 1,787,603 1,826,471 1,973,991 1,861,882 Total Assets $ 48,642,540 $ 48,444,176 $ 48,655,138 $ 49,067,121 $ 48,652,201 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 9,072,619 $ 9,625,912 $ 9,921,617 $ 10,725,108 $ 12,203,079 Interest bearing 19,303,845 18,292,826 17,970,463 17,997,618 19,009,345 Savings 2,696,452 2,758,977 2,913,027 3,088,174 3,363,236 Time deposits 7,348,356 7,537,664 7,660,868 7,123,893 4,328,388 Total deposits 38,421,272 38,215,379 38,465,975 38,934,793 38,904,048 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 209,348 753,018 827,055 774,170 727,975 Other short-term borrowings 3,500,000 3,503,320 3,510,942 3,541,985 3,326,196 Subordinated and long-term debt 434,579 443,251 449,568 455,617 462,385 Other liabilities 883,293 1,021,865 896,436 821,203 835,136 Total Liabilities 43,448,492 43,936,833 44,149,976 44,527,768 44,255,740 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 456,437 456,636 456,557 456,755 456,354 Capital surplus 2,733,902 2,733,985 2,726,686 2,717,866 2,710,501 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (777,940) (1,279,235) (1,175,077) (1,087,389) (1,174,723) Retained earnings 2,614,656 2,428,964 2,330,003 2,285,128 2,237,336 Total Shareholders' Equity 5,194,048 4,507,343 4,505,162 4,539,353 4,396,461 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 48,642,540 $ 48,444,176 $ 48,655,138 $ 49,067,121 $ 48,652,201

Table 6 Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 INTEREST REVENUE:









Loans and leases $ 528,940 $ 531,340 $ 520,126 $ 496,262 $ 457,084 Available for sale securities:









Taxable 63,405 55,801 50,277 53,531 48,512 Tax-exempt 687 1,927 2,375 2,427 2,477 Loans held for sale 1,184 1,418 1,468 961 603 Short-term investments 42,897 24,701 21,213 20,214 17,450 Total interest revenue 637,113 615,187 595,459 573,395 526,126 INTEREST EXPENSE:









Interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts 149,403 139,144 126,296 111,938 95,344 Savings 3,801 3,918 4,108 3,915 3,014 Time deposits 80,670 80,143 76,867 65,517 23,950 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 2,523 8,254 9,004 7,656 7,667 Short-term debt 42,109 44,451 45,438 46,036 37,015 Subordinated and long-term debt 4,699 4,672 4,786 4,806 4,872 Total interest expense 283,205 280,582 266,499 239,868 171,862 Net interest revenue 353,908 334,605 328,960 333,527 354,264 Provision for credit losses 22,000 38,000 17,000 15,000 10,000 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 331,908 296,605 311,960 318,527 344,264











NONINTEREST REVENUE:









Mortgage banking 6,443 (1,137) 5,684 8,356 6,076 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 12,162 12,902 12,413 12,617 11,851 Deposit service charges 18,338 11,161 16,867 17,208 16,482 Security (losses) gains, net (9) (384,524) 64 69 (51,261) Wealth management 22,833 22,576 21,079 21,741 21,532 Other noninterest income 24,019 27,562 17,882 26,673 29,783 Total noninterest revenue 83,786 (311,460) 73,989 86,664 34,463











NONINTEREST EXPENSE:









Salaries and employee benefits 156,650 148,081 161,627 159,276 165,738 Occupancy and equipment 28,640 28,009 27,069 28,106 27,787 Data processing and software 30,028 32,922 29,127 27,289 31,105 Merger expense — — — 122 5,070 Amortization of intangibles 4,066 4,405 4,436 6,081 4,466 Deposit insurance assessments 8,414 45,733 10,425 7,705 8,361 Pension settlement expense — 11,226 600 — — Other noninterest expense 35,409 58,991 41,158 38,887 42,120 Total noninterest expense 263,207 329,367 274,442 267,466 284,647 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 152,487 (344,222) 111,507 137,725 94,080 Income tax expense (benefit) 35,509 (80,485) 24,355 30,463 21,073 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 116,978 $ (263,737) $ 87,152 $ 107,262 $ 73,007 Income from discontinued operations — 706,129 7,242 9,238 4,982 Income tax expense from discontinued operations — 183,328 1,811 2,472 1,360 Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 522,801 5,431 6,766 3,622 Net income 116,978 259,064 92,583 114,028 76,629 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 Net income available to common shareholders $ 114,606 $ 256,692 $ 90,211 $ 111,656 $ 74,257 Diluted earnings (losses) per common share from continuing operations $ 0.62 $ (1.46) $ 0.46 $ 0.57 $ 0.38 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.62 $ 1.41 $ 0.49 $ 0.61 $ 0.40

Table 7 Selected Loan Portfolio Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 9,121,457 $ 8,935,598 $ 9,199,024 $ 9,636,481 $ 9,159,387 Owner occupied 4,442,357 4,349,060 4,361,530 4,358,000 4,278,468 Total commercial and industrial 13,563,814 13,284,658 13,560,554 13,994,481 13,437,855 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 3,864,351 3,910,962 3,819,307 3,744,114 3,703,137 Income producing 5,783,943 5,736,871 5,720,606 5,596,134 5,368,676 Total commercial real estate 9,648,294 9,647,833 9,539,913 9,340,248 9,071,813 Consumer









Residential mortgages 9,447,675 9,329,692 9,186,179 8,989,614 8,536,032 Other consumer 222,833 234,839 233,947 232,365 236,894 Total consumer 9,670,508 9,564,531 9,420,126 9,221,979 8,772,926 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 32,882,616 $ 32,497,022 $ 32,520,593 $ 32,556,708 $ 31,282,594











NON-PERFORMING ASSETS









Non-performing Loans and Leases









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 149,683 $ 131,559 $ 67,962 $ 72,592 $ 65,783 Owner occupied 5,962 7,097 6,486 7,541 9,089 Total commercial and industrial 155,645 138,656 74,448 80,133 74,872 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 3,787 1,859 4,608 4,496 1,850 Income producing 19,428 17,485 12,251 19,205 20,616 Total commercial real estate 23,215 19,344 16,859 23,701 22,466 Consumer









Residential mortgages 61,886 57,881 58,488 53,171 62,748 Other consumer 261 260 243 238 529 Total consumer 62,147 58,141 58,731 53,409 63,277 Total non-performing loans and leases $ 241,007 $ 216,141 $ 150,038 $ 157,243 $ 160,615











Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 5,280 6,246 2,927 2,857 5,327 Total non-performing assets $ 246,287 $ 222,387 $ 152,965 $ 160,100 $ 165,942











Government guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans and leases covered by the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA $ 59,897 $ 49,551 $ 42,046 $ 35,322 $ 30,218











Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing $ 30,048 $ 22,466 $ 9,152 $ 4,412 $ 5,164

Table 8 Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:









Balance, beginning of period $ 468,034 $ 446,859 $ 466,013 $ 453,727 $ 440,347 Charge-offs:









Commercial and industrial (16,997) (21,385) (34,959) (13,598) (2,853) Commercial real estate (2,244) (2,290) (931) (126) (1,988) Consumer (2,395) (3,229) (1,608) (1,916) (2,189) Total loans charged-off (21,636) (26,904) (37,498) (15,640) (7,030) Recoveries:









Commercial and industrial 1,312 2,117 2,240 1,360 3,406 Commercial real estate 150 95 201 618 779 Consumer 715 867 903 948 970 Total recoveries 2,177 3,079 3,344 2,926 5,155 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (19,459) (23,825) (34,154) (12,714) (1,875) Adoption of new ASU related to modified loans (3) — — — — 255 Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases 24,000 45,000 15,000 25,000 15,000 Balance, end of period $ 472,575 $ 468,034 $ 446,859 $ 466,013 $ 453,727











Average loans and leases, net of unearned income, for period $ 32,737,574 $ 32,529,030 $ 32,311,572 $ 31,901,096 $ 30,891,640 Ratio: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases (2) 0.24 % 0.29 % 0.42 % 0.16 % 0.02 %











RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)









Balance, beginning of period $ 8,551 $ 15,551 $ 13,551 $ 23,551 $ 28,551 (Reversal) provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments (2,000) (7,000) 2,000 (10,000) (5,000) Balance, end of period $ 6,551 $ 8,551 $ 15,551 $ 13,551 $ 23,551

(1) The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets. (2) Annualized. (3) Cadence elected to adopt the new accounting guidance effective January 1, 2023, which eliminates the TDR recognition and measurement guidance via the modified retrospective transition method (ASU 2022-02). As such, there is no TDR reporting effective January 1, 2023.

Table 9 Loan Portfolio by Grades (Unaudited)



March 31, 2024 (In thousands) Pass Special

Mention Substandard Doubtful Impaired Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

(Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:













Commercial and industrial













Non-real estate $ 8,615,472 $ 101,824 $ 307,065 $ 16 $ 93,335 $ 3,745 $ 9,121,457 Owner occupied 4,381,398 20,682 37,894 — 1,275 1,108 4,442,357 Total commercial and industrial 12,996,870 122,506 344,959 16 94,610 4,853 13,563,814 Commercial real estate













Construction, acquisition and development 3,846,801 2,668 13,468 — 1,414 — 3,864,351 Income producing 5,575,662 25,360 165,680 — 17,241 — 5,783,943 Total commercial real estate 9,422,463 28,028 179,148 — 18,655 — 9,648,294 Consumer













Residential mortgages 9,371,570 — 74,531 — — 1,574 9,447,675 Other consumer 222,245 — 588 — — — 222,833 Total consumer 9,593,815 — 75,119 — — 1,574 9,670,508 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 32,013,148 $ 150,534 $ 599,226 $ 16 $ 113,265 $ 6,427 $ 32,882,616





December 31, 2023 (In thousands) Pass Special

Mention Substandard Loss Impaired Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

(Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:













Commercial and industrial













Non-real estate $ 8,450,809 $ 101,607 $ 294,895 $ 13 $ 84,457 $ 3,817 $ 8,935,598 Owner occupied 4,287,190 32,409 27,070 — 1,275 1,116 4,349,060 Total commercial and industrial 12,737,999 134,016 321,965 13 85,732 4,933 13,284,658 Commercial real estate













Construction, acquisition and development 3,894,551 3,364 13,047 — — — 3,910,962 Income producing 5,527,388 23,727 170,217 — 15,539 — 5,736,871 Total commercial real estate 9,421,939 27,091 183,264 — 15,539 — 9,647,833 Consumer













Residential mortgages 9,258,002 4,066 66,050 — — 1,574 9,329,692 Other consumer 234,367 — 472 — — — 234,839 Total consumer 9,492,369 4,066 66,522 — — 1,574 9,564,531 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 31,652,307 $ 165,173 $ 571,751 $ 13 $ 101,271 $ 6,507 $ 32,497,022

Table 10 Geographical Loan Information (Unaudited)



March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 413,301 $ 146,430 $ 542,282 $ 539,664 $ 328,789 $ 533,880 $ 70,147 $ 321,934 $ 3,740,402 $ 2,484,628 $ 9,121,457 Owner occupied 352,403 245,047 284,283 307,074 296,196 615,518 96,778 168,039 1,735,411 341,608 4,442,357 Total commercial and industrial 765,704 391,477 826,565 846,738 624,985 1,149,398 166,925 489,973 5,475,813 2,826,236 13,563,814 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and

development 196,775 79,748 425,582 528,889 40,494 203,222 39,893 175,446 1,665,187 509,115 3,864,351 Income producing 442,236 265,621 360,230 531,762 213,757 425,447 203,475 295,180 2,250,912 795,323 5,783,943 Total commercial real estate 639,011 345,369 785,812 1,060,651 254,251 628,669 243,368 470,626 3,916,099 1,304,438 9,648,294 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,232,302 390,552 667,203 418,748 460,552 1,155,102 191,468 726,161 3,989,512 216,075 9,447,675 Other consumer 29,673 17,565 5,040 6,869 11,195 84,452 1,770 17,503 44,403 4,363 222,833 Total consumer 1,261,975 408,117 672,243 425,617 471,747 1,239,554 193,238 743,664 4,033,915 220,438 9,670,508 Total $ 2,666,690 $ 1,144,963 $ 2,284,620 $ 2,333,006 $ 1,350,983 $ 3,017,621 $ 603,531 $ 1,704,263 $ 13,425,827 $ 4,351,112 $ 32,882,616























Loan growth, excluding loans

acquired during the quarter ($) $ 5,960 $ (20,629) $ 112,739 $ (1,734) $ (29,188) $ 29,176 $ 15,668 $ (50,779) $ 203,310 $ 121,071 $ 385,594 Loan growth, excluding loans

acquired during the quarter (%)

(annualized) 0.90 % (7.12) % 20.88 % (0.30) % (8.51) % 3.93 % 10.72 % (11.64) % 6.18 % 11.51 % 4.77 %



December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 417,687 $ 158,759 $ 503,957 $ 528,205 $ 346,840 $ 532,593 $ 62,507 $ 373,991 $ 3,718,233 $ 2,292,826 $ 8,935,598 Owner occupied 345,679 247,584 281,750 313,532 292,347 591,611 90,227 167,464 1,676,272 342,594 4,349,060 Total commercial and industrial 763,366 406,343 785,707 841,737 639,187 1,124,204 152,734 541,455 5,394,505 2,635,420 13,284,658 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and

development 202,977 79,365 363,597 472,953 54,985 194,535 46,014 182,393 1,799,697 514,446 3,910,962 Income producing 446,290 273,000 369,897 605,160 212,148 435,089 208,216 296,918 2,080,393 809,760 5,736,871 Total commercial real estate 649,267 352,365 733,494 1,078,113 267,133 629,624 254,230 479,311 3,880,090 1,324,206 9,647,833 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,216,942 388,396 647,117 408,459 462,264 1,147,388 179,119 716,384 3,898,525 265,098 9,329,692 Other consumer 31,155 18,488 5,563 6,431 11,587 87,229 1,780 17,892 49,397 5,317 234,839 Total consumer 1,248,097 406,884 652,680 414,890 473,851 1,234,617 180,899 734,276 3,947,922 270,415 9,564,531 Total loans and leases, net of

unearned income $ 2,660,730 $ 1,165,592 $ 2,171,881 $ 2,334,740 $ 1,380,171 $ 2,988,445 $ 587,863 $ 1,755,042 $ 13,222,517 $ 4,230,041 $ 32,497,022

Table 11 Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 NONINTEREST REVENUE:









Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment $ 6,460 $ 3,931 $ 5,842 $ 6,774 $ 8,379 MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment (17) (5,068) (158) 1,582 (2,303) Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 12,162 12,902 12,413 12,617 11,851 Deposit service charges 18,338 11,161 16,867 17,208 16,482 Security (losses) gains, net (9) (384,524) 64 69 (51,261) Trust income 11,322 11,301 10,574 10,084 10,553 Annuity fees 1,705 1,839 1,882 1,702 2,192 Brokerage commissions and fees 9,806 9,436 8,623 9,955 8,787 Bank-owned life insurance 3,946 4,728 4,108 3,811 3,647 Other miscellaneous income 20,073 22,834 13,774 22,862 26,136 Total noninterest revenue $ 83,786 $ (311,460) $ 73,989 $ 86,664 $ 34,463











NONINTEREST EXPENSE:









Salaries and employee benefits $ 156,650 $ 148,081 $ 161,627 $ 159,276 $ 165,738 Occupancy and equipment 28,640 28,009 27,069 28,106 27,787 Deposit insurance assessments 8,414 45,733 10,425 7,705 8,361 Pension settlement expense — 11,226 600 — — Advertising and public relations 4,224 12,632 5,671 5,618 4,241 Foreclosed property expense 268 915 270 323 980 Telecommunications 1,545 1,356 1,520 1,365 1,534 Travel and entertainment 2,236 3,146 2,442 2,850 2,565 Data processing and software 30,028 32,922 29,127 27,289 31,105 Professional, consulting and outsourcing 3,935 5,194 5,017 5,371 4,311 Amortization of intangibles 4,066 4,405 4,436 6,081 4,466 Legal 3,682 13,724 3,316 1,765 1,288 Merger expense — — — 122 5,070 Postage and shipping 2,205 1,907 2,292 1,941 2,303 Other miscellaneous expense 17,314 20,117 20,630 19,654 24,898 Total noninterest expense $ 263,207 $ 329,367 $ 274,442 $ 267,466 $ 284,647













Table 12 Average Balance and Yields (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS





















Interest-earning assets:





















Loans and leases, excluding accretion $ 32,737,574 $ 525,878 6.46 %

$ 32,529,030 $ 527,688 6.44 %

$ 30,891,640 $ 447,449 5.87 % Accretion income on acquired loans

3,515 0.04



4,127 0.05



10,028 0.13 Loans held for sale 72,356 1,184 6.58

113,234 1,418 4.97

46,863 603 5.22 Investment securities





















Taxable 8,187,342 63,405 3.11

9,044,724 55,801 2.45

10,957,786 48,512 1.80 Tax-exempt 82,366 870 4.25

255,990 2,439 3.78

396,671 3,135 3.21 Total investment securities 8,269,708 64,275 3.13

9,300,714 58,240 2.48

11,354,457 51,647 1.84 Other investments 3,146,439 42,897 5.48

1,811,686 24,701 5.41

1,524,358 17,450 4.64 Total interest-earning assets 44,226,077 637,749 5.80 %

43,754,664 616,174 5.59 %

43,817,318 527,177 4.88 % Other assets 4,890,312





5,137,391





5,277,369



Allowance for credit losses 473,849





447,879





442,486



Total assets $ 48,642,540





$ 48,444,176





$ 48,652,201



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing demand and money market $ 19,303,845 $ 149,403 3.11 %

$ 18,292,826 $ 139,144 3.02 %

$ 19,009,345 95,344 2.03 % Savings deposits 2,696,452 3,801 0.57

2,758,977 3,918 0.56

3,363,236 3,014 0.36 Time deposits 7,348,356 80,670 4.42

7,537,664 80,143 4.22

4,328,388 23,950 2.24 Total interest-bearing deposits 29,348,653 233,874 3.21

28,589,467 223,205 3.10

26,700,969 122,308 1.86 Fed funds purchased, securities sold under

agreement to repurchase and other 209,348 2,528 4.86

756,336 8,257 4.33

832,831 7,669 3.73 Short-term FHLB borrowings — — —

2 — —

3,221,340 37,013 4.66 Short-term BTFP borrowings 3,500,000 42,104 4.84

3,500,000 44,448 5.04

— — — Long-term borrowings 434,579 4,699 4.35

443,251 4,672 4.18

462,385 4,872 4.27 Total interest-bearing liabilities 33,492,580 283,205 3.40 %

33,289,056 280,582 3.34 %

31,217,525 171,862 2.23 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





















Demand deposits 9,072,619





9,625,912





12,203,079



Other liabilities 883,293





1,021,865





835,136



Total liabilities 43,448,492





43,936,833





44,255,740



Shareholders' equity 5,194,048





4,507,343





4,396,461



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 48,642,540





$ 48,444,176





$ 48,652,201



Net interest income/net interest spread

354,544 2.40 %



335,592 2.25 %



355,315 2.65 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin



3.22 %





3.04 %





3.29 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:





















Loans and investment securities

(636)





(987)





(1,051)

Net interest revenue

$ 353,908





$ 334,605





$ 354,264



Table 13 Selected Additional Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):









Fair value, beginning of period $ 106,824 $ 116,266 $ 111,417 $ 106,942 $ 109,744 Originations of servicing assets 2,736 2,636 4,065 1,990 1,385 Changes in fair value:









Due to payoffs/paydowns (2,656) (3,035) (2,104) (2,621) (1,078) Due to update in valuation assumptions 4,781 (9,043) 2,888 5,106 (3,109) Fair value, end of period $ 111,685 $ 106,824 $ 116,266 $ 111,417 $ 106,942











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Origination $ 3,165 $ 1,040 $ 2,031 $ 3,495 $ 3,344 Servicing 5,951 5,926 5,915 5,900 6,113 Payoffs/Paydowns (2,656) (3,035) (2,104) (2,621) (1,078) Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR 6,460 3,931 5,842 6,774 8,379 Market value adjustment on MSR 4,781 (9,043) 2,888 5,106 (3,109) Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge (4,798) 3,975 (3,046) (3,524) 806 Total mortgage banking revenue $ 6,443 $ (1,137) $ 5,684 $ 8,356 $ 6,076











Mortgage loans serviced $ 7,764,936 $ 7,702,592 $ 7,643,885 $ 7,550,676 $ 7,633,236 MSR/mortgage loans serviced 1.44 % 1.39 % 1.52 % 1.48 % 1.40 %



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 AVAILABLE FOR SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









U.S. Treasury securities $ 239,402 $ 465,018 $ 1,996 $ 8,959 $ 15,849 Obligations of U.S. government agencies 318,233 332,011 1,004,374 1,112,326 1,358,350 Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. agencies ("MBS"):









Residential pass-through:









Guaranteed by GNMA 72,034 75,662 73,649 79,261 83,649 Issued by FNMA and FHLMC 4,254,227 4,387,101 5,541,895 5,895,704 6,164,294 Other residential mortgage-back securities 1,210,617 727,434 146,063 157,294 166,449 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 1,694,967 1,742,837 2,271,680 2,357,047 2,427,808 Total MBS 7,231,845 6,933,034 8,033,287 8,489,306 8,842,200 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 134,643 137,624 392,252 433,316 447,731 Other domestic debt securities 67,421 67,197 71,741 71,356 73,557 Foreign debt securities 315,045 140,592 139,581 139,317 140,192 Total available for sale securities $ 8,306,589 $ 8,075,476 $ 9,643,231 $ 10,254,580 $ 10,877,879

Table 14 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Unaudited)

Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted income from continuing operations available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations, total adjusted noninterest revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), dividend payout ratio from continuing operations, and adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations Available to Common Shareholders









Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 116,978 $ (263,737) $ 87,152 $ 107,262 $ 73,007 Plus: Merger expense — — — 122 5,070 Incremental merger related expense — 7,500 — 1,671 8,960 Gain on extinguishment of debt (576) (652) — (1,140) — Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses 251 41,522 9,596 6,219 212 Pension settlement expense — 11,226 600 — — Less: Security (losses) gains, net (9) (384,524) 64 69 (51,261) Nonroutine (losses) gains, net — — (6,653) — — Tax adjustment (74) 105,275 3,944 1,599 15,393 Adjusted income from continuing operations 116,736 75,108 99,992 112,466 123,117 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 Adjusted income from continuing operations available to common shareholders $ 114,364 $ 72,736 $ 97,620 $ 110,094 $ 120,745



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue from Continuing Operations









Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 116,978 $ (263,737) $ 87,152 $ 107,262 $ 73,007 Plus: Provision for credit losses 22,000 38,000 17,000 15,000 10,000 Income tax expense (benefit) 35,509 (80,485) 24,355 30,463 21,073 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations $ 174,487 $ (306,222) $ 128,507 $ 152,725 $ 104,080



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue from Continuing Operations









Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 116,978 $ (263,737) $ 87,152 $ 107,262 $ 73,007 Plus: Provision for credit losses 22,000 38,000 17,000 15,000 10,000 Merger expense — — — 122 5,070 Incremental merger related expense — 7,500 — 1,671 8,960 Gain on extinguishment of debt (576) (652) — (1,140) — Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses 251 41,522 9,596 6,219 212 Pension settlement expense — 11,226 600 — — Income tax expense (benefit) 35,509 (80,485) 24,355 30,463 21,073 Less: Security (losses) gains, net (9) (384,524) 64 69 (51,261) Nonroutine (losses) gains, net $ — $ — $ (6,653) $ — $ — Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations $ 174,171 $ 137,898 $ 145,292 $ 159,528 $ 169,583



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Total Adjusted Noninterest Revenue









Total noninterest revenue $ 83,786 $ (311,460) $ 73,989 $ 86,664 $ 34,463 Less: Security (losses) gains, net (9) (384,524) 64 69 (51,261) Nonroutine gains (losses), net — — (6,653) — — Total adjusted noninterest revenue $ 83,795 $ 73,064 $ 80,578 $ 86,595 $ 85,724



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Total Adjusted Revenue









Net interest revenue $ 353,908 $ 334,605 $ 328,960 $ 333,527 $ 354,264 Total Adjusted Noninterest Revenue









Total noninterest revenue 83,786 (311,460) 73,989 86,664 34,463 Less: Security (losses) gains, net (9) (384,524) 64 69 (51,261) Nonroutine gains (losses), net — — (6,653) — — Total adjusted noninterest revenue 83,795 73,064 80,578 86,595 85,724 Total adjusted revenue $ 437,703 $ 407,669 $ 409,538 $ 420,122 $ 439,988



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense









Total noninterest expense $ 263,207 $ 329,367 $ 274,442 $ 267,466 $ 284,647 Less: Merger expense — — — 122 5,070 Incremental merger related expense — 7,500 — 1,671 8,960 Gain on extinguishment of debt (576) (652) — (1,140) — Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses 251 41,522 9,596 6,219 212 Pension settlement expense — 11,226 600 — — Total adjusted noninterest expense $ 263,532 $ 269,771 $ 264,246 $ 260,594 $ 270,405



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Total Tangible Assets, Excluding AOCI









Total assets $ 48,313,863 $ 48,934,510 $ 48,523,010 $ 48,838,660 $ 51,693,096 Less: Goodwill 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 Other identifiable intangible assets 96,126 100,191 104,596 109,033 115,113 Total tangible assets 46,849,952 47,466,534 47,050,629 47,361,842 50,210,198 Less: AOCI (791,333) (761,829) (1,309,921) (1,163,075) (1,081,886) Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI $ 47,641,285 $ 48,228,363 $ 48,360,550 $ 48,524,917 $ 51,292,084



Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 PERIOD END BALANCES:









Total Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI









Total shareholders' equity $5,189,932 $5,167,843 $4,395,257 $4,485,850 $4,490,417 Less: AOCI (791,333) (761,829) (1,309,921) (1,163,075) (1,081,886) Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $5,981,265 $5,929,672 $5,705,178 $5,648,925 $5,572,303











Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI









Total shareholders' equity $5,189,932 $5,167,843 $4,395,257 $4,485,850 $4,490,417 Less: preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common shareholders' equity 5,022,939 5,000,850 4,228,264 4,318,857 4,323,424 Less: AOCI (791,333) (761,829) (1,309,921) (1,163,075) (1,081,886) Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $5,814,272 $5,762,679 $5,538,185 $5,481,932 $5,405,310











Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI









Total shareholders' equity $5,189,932 $5,167,843 $4,395,257 $4,485,850 $4,490,417 Less: Goodwill 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 Other identifiable intangible assets 96,126 100,191 104,596 109,033 115,113 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity 3,559,028 3,532,874 2,755,883 2,842,039 2,840,526 Less: AOCI (791,333) (761,829) (1,309,921) (1,163,075) (1,081,886) Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $4,350,361 $4,294,703 $4,065,804 $4,005,114 $3,922,412











AVERAGE BALANCES:









Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity









Total shareholders' equity $5,194,048 $4,507,343 $4,505,162 $4,539,353 $4,396,461 Less: Goodwill 1,367,785 1,367,916 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,784 Other identifiable intangible assets 98,350 102,765 107,032 113,094 117,518 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity $3,560,920 $2,869,669 $2,863,352 $2,891,481 $2,744,166











Total average assets $48,642,540 $48,444,176 $48,655,138 $49,067,121 $48,652,201 Total shares of common stock outstanding 182,681,325 182,871,775 182,611,075 182,626,229 182,684,578 Average shares outstanding-diluted 185,574,130 182,688,190 184,645,004 183,631,570 183,908,798











Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 7.60 % 7.44 % 5.86 % 6.00 % 5.66 % Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (2) 9.13 8.90 8.41 8.25 7.65 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (3) 12.94 (36.79) 11.75 14.55 10.44 Return on average tangible common equity (4) 12.94 35.49 12.50 15.49 10.97 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (5) 12.92 10.06 13.53 15.27 17.84 Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations (6) 0.97 0.62 0.82 0.92 1.03 Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations (7) 9.15 6.65 8.93 10.10 11.58 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets (8) 1.44 (2.51) 1.05 1.25 0.87 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets (9) 1.44 1.13 1.18 1.30 1.41 Tangible book value per common share (10) $ 19.48 $ 19.32 $ 15.09 $ 15.56 $ 15.55 Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI (11) 23.81 23.48 22.26 21.93 21.47 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per common share (12) $ 0.62 $ 0.40 $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 0.66 Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations (13) 40.32 % 58.75 % 44.34 % 39.17 % 35.61 %

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures: (1) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets. (2) Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other identifiable intangible assets. (3) Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized income available to common shareholders from continuing operation divided by average tangible common shareholders equity. (4) Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity. (5) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity. (6) Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income from continuing operations divided by total average assets. (7) Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average common shareholders' equity. (8) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations divided by total average assets. (9) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of adjusted income. (10) Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (11) Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (12) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per common share is defined by the Company as adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted. (13) Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations.

Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions

The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment from continuing operations. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense from continuing operations.

SOURCE Cadence Bank