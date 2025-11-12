Cadence Bank Named 2025 Best Bank to Work For by American Banker

Cadence ranks no. 74 on list, recognized as one of the nation's top employers

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) has been named one of American Banker's 2025 Best Banks to Work For, ranking no. 74 nationwide. American Banker partnered with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of American Banker's Best Banks to Work For," said Cadence Bank Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. "This recognition reflects the dedication, integrity and collaboration of our teammates, who embody our vision and values each day. At Cadence, we believe that when our people thrive, our customers and communities do too."

The rankings are based on an anonymous employee survey and a thorough review of the benefits and perks offered. For the full list of the 2025 Best Banks to Work For, www.BestBankstoWorkfor.com.

"The banks recognized as Best Banks to Work For are institutions employees want to join and stay," said Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. "They understand how to give workers reasons to find purpose in their jobs."

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involved a two-step process. The first consisted of evaluating each participating bank's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the final ranking.

Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process and also analyzed the data to determine the final ranking.

To learn more about Cadence Bank's commitment to its teammates, visit www.CadenceBank.com.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a $53 billion regional bank committed to helping people, companies and communities prosper. With more than 390 locations spanning the South and Texas, Cadence offers comprehensive banking, investment, trust and mortgage products and services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and corporations. Accolades include being recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Forbes and U.S. News & World Report and as a 2025 America's Best Banks by Forbes. Cadence has dutifully served customers for nearly 150 years. Learn more at www.cadencebank.com. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850k strong, American Banker's content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

