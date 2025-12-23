Cadence Bank Awards $150,000 to Seven Nonprofits Through Its Annual Cadence Cares Holiday Program

Bank customers, teammates and community members came together to award donations to community-focused nonprofit organizations.

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the holiday season, Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE), through the Cadence Bank Foundation, proudly donated a total of $150,000 to seven nonprofit organizations that participated in the annual Cadence Cares Holiday Program. Bank customers, teammates and community members voted for their nonprofit of choice with the organizations splitting the $150,000 based on the number of votes each received.

In its fourth year, The Cadence Cares Holiday Program empowers individuals to support the causes that matter the most in their communities. This year, 11,729 people cast votes across the bank's nine-state footprint, allocating funds for organizations supporting low-to-moderate-income families, individuals and neighborhoods. Each selected nonprofit actively serves communities where Cadence operates, ensuring meaningful and local impact.

These organizations will receive a donation from The Cadence Bank Foundation in February 2026.

"The Cadence Cares Holiday Program is a tradition our teammates look forward to each year because it gives them a tangible way to support nonprofits making a real difference. Over the past four years we have donated a total of $600,000 across our footprint through this initiative," said Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO of Cadence Bank. "We are grateful to everyone who took the time to vote. These donations will have a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families served by these organizations. It is a powerful reminder of what this season is all about."

To learn more about the Cadence Cares Holiday Program and Cadence Bank's commitment to communities, visit CadenceBank.com/cares.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a $53 billion regional bank committed to helping people, companies and communities prosper. With more than 390 locations spanning the South and Texas, Cadence offers comprehensive banking, investment, trust and mortgage products and services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and corporations. Accolades include being recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Forbes and U.S. News & World Report and as a 2025 America's Best Banks by Forbes. Cadence has dutifully served customers for nearly 150 years. Learn more at www.cadencebank.com. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Cadence Bank