Cadence Bank Recognized by America Saves for Ninth Consecutive Year of Promoting Savings

News provided by

Cadence Bank

12 Jun, 2023, 14:00 ET

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) received the 2023 America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence (DOSE) for its ninth consecutive year of promoting better savings plans for customers. This recognition is given to financial institutions that demonstrate a strong commitment to promoting savings and financial education among their customers.

The annual award recognizes financial institutions that go above and beyond to encourage people to save money. Cadence Bank is one of 15 recipients recognized for its efforts to encourage individuals to open accounts and begin building wealth during this year's America Saves Week. The company implemented a comprehensive, multi-channel communications plan and social media strategy to reach customers at different stages of their financial journeys.

"Our bankers are always proud to participate in this initiative and continue our efforts of helping customers meet their savings goals, achieve long-term security and have a better quality of life. By offering resources and education to our customers, Cadence is helping more Americans develop the skills and habits they need to achieve their financial goals," said Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO at Cadence Bank. "We're pleased to have received this prestigious award yet again!"

Nearly 3,900 participating organizations reached nine million individuals during this year's America Saves Week, which ran from February 27 to March 3, 2023. In addition, they reported that individuals deposited more than $788 million into new and existing savings accounts over the one-week timeframe.

America Saves Week, coordinated by America Saves and the American Savings Education Council, is an annual opportunity for organizations, like banks or credit unions, to support good savings behavior by encouraging people to evaluate their savings status and set goals. For more information about the award, visit www.americasaves.org

To learn more about Cadence Bank, visit CadenceBank.com.

About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with more than $50 billion in assets and over 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Cadence Bank

Also from this source

Cadence Bank Receives Outstanding Rating in CRA Evaluation, Demonstrating Commitment to Communities

Cadence Bank Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.